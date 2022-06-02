DRiWaterstone Human Capital Seeks CEO for New Hope Housing in Northern Virginia

June 2, 2022 – Arlington, VA-based DRiWaterstone Human Capital has been enlisted to find the next chief executive officer for New Hope Housing (NHH), a non-profit organization that operates homeless shelters and housing programs across Northern Virginia. The new CEO will be responsible for all aspects of New Hope Housing’s operations, leading the staff in accomplishing NHH’s goals while acting as the primary spokesperson to external parties, said DRiWaterstone Human Capital. The position, which operates under the supervision of NHH’s board of directors, will provide regular and fulsome updates to the board about the organization’s financial, programmatic, and developmental operations.

Essential functions of the CEO role include leadership, program management/financial, staffing/personnel, and external relations/resource development.

The new leader will be charged with supervising members of the executive staff (senior administrative officer, senior program director, senior development director) in NHH’s daily operations, said the search firm. He or she will also be expected to regularly monitor and assess workloads across NHH’s facilities, identifying challenging situations and giving in-depth feedback to the board.

Key Responsibilities

The role calls for the CEO to work closely with the board to support and facilitate effective oversight and direction, said the search firm. The new CEO must also lead and drive the strategic plan for the organization in partnership with the board of directors. A key aspect of the job is to oversee the organization’s financial status, including developing long- and short-range financial plans, monitoring the budget, and ensuring proper financial controls are in place; ensure ongoing local programmatic excellence, rigorous program evaluation, and consistent quality across the organization.

The new CEO will be responsible for evaluating the organizational structure and making appropriate recommendations to the board, including reorganization and leadership hiring needs. The leader must build, lead, support, and retain a fully competent and inclusive team of professionals and support staff, including an executive team. Evaluating the future “culture” within NHH, identifying opportunity areas, and improving employee morale will be critical.

The chief executive officer will be expected to possess excellent interpersonal skills, a strong and clear leadership style, and a passion for eliminating homelessness, said DRiWaterstone Human Capital. Candidates must have 15-plus years of leadership experience in non-profit organizations, with a minimum of five years in an executive-level role; a background of serving the homeless and addressing affordable housing issues are preferred.

Related: DRi Tapped by The Jed Foundation to Find Chief Medical Officer

A Culture-Centric Firm

Founded in 1977, New Hope Housing is the oldest and largest provider of shelter beds in Northern Virginia. The Alexandria, VA-based non-profit provides shelter, transitional, and permanent housing to homeless families and single adults, with support services designed to break the cycle of homelessness. NHH “offers innovative responses to homelessness in a spirit of hope and hospitality, taking in anyone in need and not giving up until we have exhausted all possible avenues of change.”

Created through a recent merger between DRi and Waterstone Human Capital, DRiWaterstone Human Capital is a culture-centric executive search, leadership advisory, and human capital firm focused on helping mission and purpose-driven organizations across the U.S. build high performance teams and cultures.

The firm offers executive search services focused on helping clients achieve sustainable organizational and cultural growth by finding leaders who align to the organization’s purpose, and who can help take the organization and its culture to the next level. DRiWaterstone Human Capital also offers a full portfolio of cultural talent management and leadership advisory services (including culture assessment, culture measurement, and culture curation) – to help organizations put culture at the center of strategy and drive success.

“By joining together, we can offer clients expertise in non-profit and social enterprise executive recruiting, and more than 20 years of experience in building high performance teams and cultures,” said Jennifer Dunlap, CEO of DRiWaterstone. “That expertise allows DRiWaterstone to serve mission and purpose-driven organizations in both the non-profit and private sectors with a broad portfolio of services designed to inspire leaders to build high performance teams and cultures.”

Related: DRi Seeks CEO for Atlas Service Corps

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media