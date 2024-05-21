GHP Search Fills Four Board Seats for Thrive Scholars

May 21, 2024 – GHP Search, formerly known as Greenwich Harbor Partners, recently assisted in the placement of four new board members for Thrive Scholars. New board members are: Brian Baron VP, data and analytics at Electronic Arts; Miriam Daniel, VP and general manager, Google Maps for Consumers at Google; Eva De La Rosa, managing director, head of iShares marketing for the Americas at BlackRock; and Vincent Shorter, SVP and CIO, medical segment at Cardinal Health. Before joining EA, Mr. Baron was vice president, omni channel analytics for Tailored Brands, Inc. He was also previously an executive at Nike, progressing into positions of increasing accountability to senior analytics director, North America, where he enabled the acceleration of Nike’s global digital commerce business through advanced data capabilities and insights.

Ms. Daniel is a technology executive known for driving transformative innovation with inclusive global reach and impact. As VP and general manager of Google Maps, her team helps users explore and navigate the world. Previously, as vice president at Amazon, Ms. Daniel was one of the creative minds behind Echo devices and Alexa assistant. Her career also spans key tech advancements at Intel from the first WiFi enabled laptops to Intel’s first cellular connected mobile devices. Early in her career she also held consulting roles in healthcare and financial services.

With BlackRock, Ms. De La Rosa is working to scale distribution strategies of the iShares brand across paid, owned, and earned marketing channels dedicated to reaching existing and new BlackRock clients. Previously she was head of global payments marketing at Citigroup. Ms. De La Rosa has also held senior level positions at Coca-Cola, British Petroleum, and American Express, where she led the launch of The Platinum Card in Latin America.

Mr. Shorter is responsible for leading teams committed to providing overall IT service delivery including strategic planning and applications management at Cardinal Health. Before this, he served as VP, information technology for Conagra Brands. Mr. Shorter has also held technology-oriented global roles with companies like Abbott and Bayer, and is a retired U. S. Army Lieutenant Colonel.

Thrive Scholars began as a scholarship program focused on high-achieving Black and African American students in South Central Los Angeles who were the first in their family to go to college in 2001. The organization provides high-achieving students of color from economically disadvantaged communities with the opportunities they need to thrive at top colleges and in meaningful careers.

GHP Search’s principals, Carrie and Ted Pryor, have worked in the industry as general managers and investors and have direct professional experience with the types of issues that face their clients. The firm’s client roster includes IBM Cloud Services, Media General, Marlin Equity Partners, DIRECTV, SpinMedia, ReelzChannel TV, and Keurig Green Mountain, among others.

Ms. Pryor has over 20 years of senior executive search experience. She has recruited board directors, CEOs and their direct reports, as well as partners for private equity firms. In addition to holding a board seat with the New York Pops, she serves as an advisory board member for Constellation Ventures. A veteran of the internet space since the early ’90s, she has deep experience in digital media, entertainment, and private equity.

Mr. Pryor focuses on senior-level assignments for general management, sales, marketing, and digital transformation. He specializes in recruiting executives using his four years as CFO and CEO of a venture-backed start-up, 10 years at General Electric Capital, and 20 years in international finance and investment banking. Mr. Pryor has served on public, private, and non-profit boards, and chaired the audit committee for the NBA’s Boston Celtics. In executive recruiting, he has focused on business services, digital marketing, E-commerce, ad sales, place-based advertising, communications, and customer service for growth companies and large national brands.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media