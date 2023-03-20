Furst Group Recruits Chief Nursing Officer for Corewell Health East

March 20, 2023 – As the healthcare sector continues to expand and reshape itself, vanguard organizations in the field are looking to bolster their leadership ranks. In demand: multi-skilled executives, physician leaders, and nurses who can effect change on many levels. Of the four major C-suite roles in the typical hospital, the chief nursing officer has traditionally been the most difficult to secure, according to recruiters.

Executive recruitment firm Furst Group, which serves the healthcare and insurance industries, recently assisted in the recruitment of Kelli Sadler as the new chief nursing officer for Corewell Health East in Grand Rapids, MI. “Kelli is an exceptional nursing leader who brings a wealth of experience with her,” said Ben Schwartz, president of Health East. “We are excited to bring her talents to Michigan to lead our exceptional team of nurses. Kelli works closely with her team and is proud of their accomplishments, including three Magnet designations and multiple contributions to nursing practice. She is also passionate about getting involved in the community.”

Ms. Sadler is a seasoned nursing leader who previously served as Novant Health’s chief nursing officer for the Charlotte, NC area. She has served in numerous roles throughout her 27-year career, such as: bedside nurse, nursing supervisor, assistant nurse manager, corporate manager for risk management and nursing director.

“I am thrilled to be moving to Michigan to join Corewell Health East to lead an amazing team of nurses,” said Ms. Sadler. “I am eager to learn from the team and to also share my experiences with them as we work together to improve health, instill humanity and inspire hope.”

Corewell Health is a not-for-profit health system that provides healthcare and coverage with a team of 60,000-plus people—including more than 11,500 physicians and advanced practice providers and more than 15,000 nurses providing care and services in 22 hospitals, 300-plus outpatient locations and several post-acute facilities—and Priority Health, a provider-sponsored health plan serving more than 1.2 million members.

Furst Group, headquartered in Rockford, IL, partners with many of the premier healthcare organizations in the world, from providers and payers to life-science companies and private equity/venture capital firms. While Furst Group’s roots are in managed care, the firm continues to be one of the nation’s leading executive search partners to health systems, hospitals, academic medical centers, post-acute, and hospice and palliative care facilities. Its work with insurers stretches back to the HMO era, yet the firm also teams with life science, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies.

Furst Group also has offices in Phoenix, AZ; Radnor, PA; San Francisco; Brentwood, TN; Chicago; Irving, TX; Minneapolis, MN; Seattle; St. Louis; and Washington, D.C.

Furst Group has assisted in the placement of Audrey Williams-Lee as chief people officer of Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. The hospital said it changed the title of this role from chief human resources officer to emphasize the importance of people in advancing its mission. “Audrey brings impressive experience leading a diverse, service-oriented workforce in major companies, such as the Hyatt Hotels Corp. and McDonald’s Corp.,” said Tom Shanley, president and CEO of Lurie Children’s Hospital. “We expect to benefit from her new perspectives, rich experience in human resources and deep commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion. We welcome her enthusiasm to help us successfully navigate the transformational changes facing Lurie Children’s as the healthcare industry moves into the future.”

Sherrie Barch serves as CEO of Furst Group. She has helped boards and CEOs recruit, develop, and retain their leadership teams for more than 30 years. Ms. Barch co-founded Furst Group in 1991 and is a seasoned speaker and writer on leadership, diversity, and healthcare.

Furst Group recently assisted in recruiting Tracie Morris as the new chief people officer of BHSH System, a not-for-profit health system in Michigan. “Tracie shares our passion for a high-performing culture and investing in our people,” said Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO of BHSH System. “She, working with our teams, will be integral as we reimagine our workforce and workplace, ensuring we are realizing our mission. Tracie has the vision and experience to make an immediate and positive impact for our teams, organization and communities. We are grateful for the Furst Group’s assistance in conducting a national search for our chief people officer.”

Ms. Morris comes to BHSH System from BMO Financial Group, where she was senior vice president, chief human resources officer, and chief inclusion officer since 2019. In every role of her 30-year career, she has led the talent strategy, organizational effectiveness and execution of inclusion and talent programs.

