Frederickson Partners Launches New Service to Help Mission-Based Organizations

December 8, 2021 – Global HR search firm Frederickson Partners has launched a new service to help mission-based organizations better gain access to top HR executive talent. Mission-based firms, which include philanthropic foundations, hospitals, schools, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and other not-for-profit organizations, will benefit from Frederickson’s HR advisory services and its ability to recruit human resource executives who have the expertise to develop competitive strategies for recruiting and retaining talent, the firm noted.

“What’s unique about mission-based organizations is the passion and purpose that drive their employees,” said Tom Wilson, managing partner and director of mission-based services at Frederickson Partners. “The COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn made clearer than ever the vital role these organizations play in the community to solve critical issues such as hunger, racism and global warming. Like any organization, they need superior HR leadership to attract skilled talent and to retain and motivate people. We’re seeing more tech and consumer services human resource executives taking roles at these organizations as an opportunity to find meaning in their own lives and to give back.”

Frederickson found in an internal study that the chief human resources officers of 50 top non-profits came from both private sector and not-for-profit organizations. A leading not-for-profit is Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, one of the largest food banks in the U.S. Due to sustained economic hardships caused by COVID-19, the agency now serves 80 percent more people monthly than it did pre-pandemic.

The organization partnered with Frederickson to hire a director, human resources business partner (HRBP) Gwenn Rieh , whose background will help her to provide strategic direction and address critical immediate challenges, such as supporting employee remote work while still enabling the organization to get food to the community. Ms. Riehl brings extensive experience in private sector companies including Michelin to this mission-based organization.

Abode Communities is a non-profit affordable housing provider working to combat a severe housing shortage and increased homelessness throughout California. Frederickson worked with the organization to recruit Jerry A. Gonzales as vice president of talent and culture to grow the agency’s human capital strategy. Mr. Gonzales brings 20 years of HR and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) leadership, specifically in mission-based and educational organizations.

“Our new service matches mission-based organizations requiring leadership and guidance with the right experienced HR executives,” said Valerie Frederickson, the search firm’s founder and CEO. “We aim to help organizations fulfill their missions by elevating their HR function, and therefore their people.”

Veteran HR Consultants

Founded in 1995, Frederickson Partners has completed over 2,500 HR executive searches and HR consulting engagements, according to the firm, maintaining relationships with more than 10,000 rising and established HR executives worldwide. Specializing in the placement of chief human resources officers/ chief people officers and their teams for high-growth employers, the firm also provides HR strategy, consulting and thought leadership.

Frederickson Partners Places Chief People Officer at Mitratech

Frederickson Partners has placed Rene Barreda as chief people officer of Mitratech, a provider of legal, compliance and HR software. Mr. Barreda brings over 25 years of human resources leadership experience to Mitratech. He was most recently chief people and legal officer at Corel Corp., where he led both people and legal practices globally.

Based in Menlo Park, CA, the search firm is deeply rooted in the technology sector, with experience in biotech, clean energy, cloud and data storage, E-commerce, fintech, gaming, hardware, IoT, media, semiconductors, and telecommunications.

Ms. Frederickson has helped hundreds of companies during the past 20-plus years build and improve their human resources organizations. HR executives and C-level executives often seek her guidance and counsel when reorganizing their HR functions. Ms. Frederickson has conducted confidential, replacement and upgrade searches of HR executives, and placed heads of HR at companies such as C3 IoT, GE, Genentech, Mozilla, Qualtrics and hundreds more.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media