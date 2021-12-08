Felix Global Acquires Shields Meneley Partners

December 8, 2021 – Leadership development, recruiting and outplacement firm Felix Global has acquired Shields Meneley Partners, a provider of C-suite career transition services, executive assessment, coaching and portfolio life, its program for executives’ post-corporate life. The transaction closed on Dec. 1. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Bringing Felix Global and Shields Meneley Partners together is important because it deepens our product offerings to better serve our clients,” said Jim Graham, president and CEO of Felix Global. “Together, we are stronger, and we are able to scale, while retaining our roots of customization and providing clients with our renowned high-touch approach.”

Shields Meneley Partners is assists board members, the C-suite, and EVP-level executives advance their companies and careers with customized transition services. In addition, the firm offers executive assessment and development coaching to contribute to improved business results. Shields Meneley Partners was founded in 2003 and has helped more than 500 companies and 2,000 leaders with highly customized transition, executive team effectiveness and coaching programs that reflect the unique needs of each client.

“The team from Shields Meneley Partners, including myself and Bob Ryan, also an equity partner in the firm, are now fully integrated with Felix Global and we are focused on deepening customer relationships, enhancing client experience and growing the business overall in the years to come,” said Hugh Shields, a founder of Shields Meneley Partners. “Combining our career transition and coaching expertise with Felix Global’s leadership development and executive search proficiencies, creates a powerful and exciting new set of resources for our clients.”

Felix Global said that “culturally, the teams from both companies are aligned, thus making the transition seamless internally for employees and externally for clients.” Twelve team members from Shields Meneley Partners have joined the Felix Global team. Shields Meneley Partners will continue to be based out of Chicago while working with customers worldwide.

Founded in 1991, Felix Global offers upwards of 30 years of full-service recruitment, leadership development, outplacement, and executive search expertise to employers worldwide. Based in Chicago (U.S. headquarters) and Toronto (Canada headquarters), Felix Global has partnered with organizations to deliver customized solutions across all service offerings with a 98 percent customer retention rate. Mr. Graham has served as CEO of Felix Global since 2003. He has strong experience in executive coaching, leadership development and organizational effectiveness.

Recent Growth

The acquisition of Shields Meneley Partners is the latest news in a busy year of growth for Felix Global. The firm recently located its global headquarters in Chicago. Earlier this year, the firm named search veterans J. James O’Malley and Marc Detampel to lead its new executive search practice. “The addition of an executive search practice has been a desire of ours for some time as we continually look for ways to diversify our expertise,” said Mr. Graham. “Jim and Marc bring the exact leadership, professionalism and compassion that will serve our clients well. The new executive search practice is part of Felix Global’s growth strategy, which includes expanding and enhancing the firm’s portfolio of services while continuing to provide clients with human capital improvement services.

Mr. O’Malley leads Felix Global’s executive search practice. He brings with him 30 years of talent acquisition solutions. In 2019, he co-founded Comhar Partners, a search firm focused on recruitment in the private equity, professional services, and financial services sectors. Mr. Detampel, who serves as managing director, has 25 years of consulting experience that includes advising on executive talent, human capital strategy, change management, leadership development and organizational design.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media