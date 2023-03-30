FPC of Quad Cities, IA Opens Doors

March 30, 2023 – F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC), a nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, has opened FPC of Quad Cities, IA. Owned by Emily Strang, FPC of Quad Cities will specialize in placing mid-to-senior level supply chain professionals in various manufacturing environments.

“We are very excited to have Emily join FPC,” said Jeff Herzog, president of FFC, the franchisor of FPC. “Emily has an impressive background working in supply chain and manufacturing. Her past leadership experience and energy combined with her extensive network will ensure FPC of Quad Cities success. Emily has a terrific understanding of people – which aligns very well with one of our core values, ‘It’s All About the People.’”

Ms. Strang has an extensive background working in supply chain and will be responsible for projects that include executive search, custom talent acquisition, talent pipeline assessment and management, hiring process evaluation, process mapping, and succession planning. “I’m excited to join the FPC family,” Ms. Strang said. “For several years, I have had many successes as a customer-client of FPC. As my career goals evolved and I looked for an opportunity to take more control, I turned to FPC once again. FPC’s proven track record and collaborative atmosphere make being part of their organization an easy decision.”

Most recently, Ms. Strang was director of customer experience and custom solutions at White Distribution & Supply. She has also held senior-level executive positions at companies such as Harvey Building Products, Andersen Corporation, and The Hon Company. Ms. Strang graduated from St. Ambrose University with a BSIE in engineering and math. She then went on to earn an MBA in supply chain management from Western Illinois University.

Newly Launched

In the past year, a handful of new search firms have been launched. Here’s a look at a recent sampling from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

Karen Shnek Lippman, former vice president at Bert Davis Executive Search and managing director for Koller Search Partners, among other roles, has launched her own search firm, Karen Shnek Lippmann Executive Search. Ms. Shnek Lippman, principal and founder, specializes in recruiting director, vice president, and C-level positions. “I am a retained executive recruiter, hired exclusively by companies to identify, engage, and hire exceptional senior and executive-level talent that matches a company’s business, culture, and revenue goals – present and future,” she said, on her website. “I have recruited for and out of a wide range of companies and industry throughout my 20-plus year career in executive search, including cable TV, cloud, CPG, entertainment, food and beverage, healthcare, hospitality, luxury, manufacturing, media, mobile, OTT/streaming, professional services like accounting and law, publishing, software, trade associations, and transport logistics.”

Guerrero, a minority-owned, privately held, executive advancement company at the intersection of media, professional networks, and talent acquisition, has launched Guerrero Search, a retained executive recruitment service focused on helping companies diversify their leadership ranks. “The demand for diversity at all levels of corporate America has never been greater, yet the needle hasn’t moved much, and companies across all industries still complain about not being able to find qualified diverse talent,” the company said. “Guerrero, which has been connecting with mid- to senior-level leaders in the Fortune 1000 since 2006 through its media, is here to change that with the launch of Guerrero Search.”

Global advisory firm Secura/Isaac Group has launched Secura/Isaac Talent, an executive search firm dedicated to recruiting senior-level talent for financial services clients. The firm will be led by CEO Jamie Peretz, who brings over two decades of top-level executive search experience. “Secura/Isaac Group’s team of highly experienced financial executives and former regulators operate at the juncture of strategy and regulatory compliance to help clients navigate today’s rapidly evolving corporate and regulatory environments,” said the company. “Secura/Isaac Talent is perfectly positioned to connect clients to highly experienced, top-quality leaders who meet the demands of today’s environment.”

