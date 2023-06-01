FPC of Farmington Hills, MI Opens for Business

June 1, 2023 – F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC National), a nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, has launched FPC of Farmington Hills, MI. This new office will be owned and operated by Jim Larsen, a seasoned executive in the automotive industry with a strong background in sales and engineering. FPC of Farmington Hills will specialize in placing professionals within the automotive industry focusing on engineering, sales, and program management positions. Mr. Larsen will lead the office’s projects, which include custom talent acquisition, talent pipeline management, hiring process evaluation, process mapping, and succession planning.

Mr. Larsen is a graduate of Eastern Michigan University. Most recently, he was a business unit manager for Hana Automotive. Mr. Larsen has held leadership positions at renowned companies such as LeddarTech, Mobis North America, Alps Electric, and Methode Electronics.

“I am excited to join FPC and open my own business. I’ve worked in the corporate world for many years and felt now was the right time,” he said. “The FPC corporate team and the other FPC owners have been extremely welcoming and helpful. With their support and my experience, I know FPC of Farmington Hills will be successful.”

Jeff Herzog, president of FPC National, the franchisor of FPC, added: “We are delighted to welcome Jim to the FPC family. With his strong background in the automotive industry, extensive sales, technical experience, and his extensive network, we are confident in his ability to effectively manage and grow FPC of Farmington Hills.”

A Previous Launch

In March, FPC opened FPC of Quad Cities, IA. Owned by Emily Strang, FPC of Quad Cities specializes in placing mid-to-senior level supply chain professionals in various manufacturing environments.

“We are very excited to have Emily join FPC,” said Mr. Herzog. “Her past leadership experience and energy combined with her extensive network will ensure FPC of Quad Cities success. Emily has a terrific understanding of people – which aligns very well with one of our core values, ‘It’s all about the people.’”

Ms. Strang has an extensive background working in supply chain and will be responsible for projects that include executive search, custom talent acquisition, talent pipeline assessment and management, hiring process evaluation, process mapping, and succession planning. “I’m excited to join the FPC family,” Ms. Strang said. “For several years, I have had many successes as a customer-client of FPC. As my career goals evolved and I looked for an opportunity to take more control, I turned to FPC once again. FPC’s proven track record and collaborative atmosphere make being part of their organization an easy decision.”

Most recently, Ms. Strang was director of customer experience and custom solutions at White Distribution & Supply. She has also held senior-level executive positions at companies such as Harvey Building Products, Andersen Corporation, and The Hon Company. Ms. Strang graduated from St. Ambrose University with a BSIE in engineering and math. She then went on to earn an MBA in supply chain management from Western Illinois University.

Lake Success, NY-based FPC National is a national executive search firm comprised of more than 65 independently franchised offices. Founded in 1959, FPC offers job seekers access to its nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in over 40 different industries and 40 different disciplines.

