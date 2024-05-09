FaithSearch Partners Leading President Search for Point Loma Nazarene University

May 9, 2024 – FaithSearch Partners (FSP) was recently retained by Point Loma Nazarene University to lead in a search for its 15th president. Current president Bob Bower recently announced his retirement. The presidential search committee will keep the university community – including faculty, staff, students, alumni, donors, and community partners– informed throughout the process. The Point Loma Nazarene University board of trustees, through its governance policies, will organize and implement the presidential search process to gather input, identify prospects, evaluate candidates, and elect a successor president.

The school notes that ideal candidate for this role will not only grasp and honor the culture and rich history of Point Loma Nazarene University but will also embrace the evolving landscape of Christian higher education. The next president will be tasked with further developing an innovative strategic plan for the university, one that encompasses initiatives for financial sustainability, academic program development, student enrichment, advancement growth, enrollment achievement, and an unwavering dedication to Nazarene principles.

Point Loma Nazarene University is a Christian liberal arts institution. Being of Wesleyan heritage, the school strives to be a learning community where truth is pursued, grace is foundational, and holiness is a way of life. In addition to more than 60 undergraduate areas of study, Point Loma Nazarene offers graduate, doctoral, and undergraduate degree completion programs, serving over 4,600 students across several campuses throughout San Diego County and Bakersfield, CA.

Leading this assignment for Point Loma Nazarene University FaithSearch’s senior vice presidents Courtney Fry and Andrew Westmoreland.

FaithSearch Partners is focused exclusively on serving faith-based hospitals, healthcare organizations, non-profits, ministries, churches, educational institutions, and faith-oriented businesses. They have supported search processes for institutions like Mount Vernon Nazarene University, Roberts Wesleyan University, Seattle Pacific University, Biola University, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Moody Bible Institute, and Northern Seminary. The firm is based in Dallas with locations in Denver; Houston; Los Angeles; Orlando, FL; Nashville, TN; Asheville, NC; and Tyler, TX.

Experienced Recruiters

Ed Fry is the president of FaithSearch Partners. Since 1990, he has assisted faith-based organization boards and executive teams in securing mission-minded leaders. Mr. Fry has served as a vice president and partner of Witt/Kieffer, and launched the faith-based practice at Russell Reynolds Associates.

Ms. Fry join FaithSearch Partners in 2007 and has played a crucial role in research since the beginning of the firm, utilizing a variety of techniques and resources, both internal and external, to identify top level prospects and referral sources. While research has always been a steady focus in her responsibilities, she has served the company in various other capacities including search management, marketing, administrative services, and accounting.

As senior vice president of higher education, Mr. Westmoreland leads FaithSearch Partners higher education service line, which has been serving academic institutions for nearly 15 years. His career in higher education spans 42 years including two college presidencies and hundreds of executive searches. In addition to his role with FaithSearch, Westmoreland serves as an at-large member of the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities Board of Directors.

Recent Search

FaithSearch Partners recently helped place Jim Capaldo as the next president, U.S. for Christar. “His combination of interpersonal and business competencies gained through his experience as a well-regarded President of another non-profit and his previous years on the mission field will benefit Christar U.S., as well as the other international offices,” the firm said.

FaithSearch Partners consultants, Elaine Welcome and Laura Weaver appreciate the partnership with Christar’s search committee, led by Marv Newell. “As Steve Coffey retires from his role as president after almost 20 years, we honor him for his excellent leadership,” said Ms. Newell. And we wish the very best to Jim in his new role, which begins in June.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Senior Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media