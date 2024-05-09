Myers McRae Recruits President for State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota

May 9, 2024 – After a six-month national search, Macon, GA-based Myers McRae Executive Search and Consulting has placed Tommy Gregory as the seventh president of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF). Kenny Daugherty, the search firm’s president, led the assignment, along with Jessica Thompson, associate vice president and executive search coordinator. A search committee of six members, including SCF faculty, staff, a trustee, and two community members, interviewed candidates by video conference before recommending three finalists to proceed to the next phase.

“We are very grateful for the hard work of the volunteer search committee, consultant Myers McRae, the college community and all stakeholders who took the time to interview the candidates and provide their feedback,” said SCF district board of trustees chairman Rod Thomson. “We valued everyone’s input and found all the candidates highly qualified and selected Tommy as we believe him to be the best fit to lead SCF into the future.”

Mr. Gregory is a senior executive leader with 30 years of experience in various leadership positions, including contracting officer, prosecutor, instructor, course director, general counsel, law firm partner and legislator. His leadership skills were developed working with and for military general officers, CEOs, fighter pilots, law enforcement officers, astronauts, governors, and legislators. Mr. Gregory is currently a commercial litigation attorney in Sarasota and chairman of the judiciary committee in the Florida House of Representatives. He served on active duty in the Air Force for 20 years and deployed in support of Operation Southern Watch, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Enduring Freedom.

“The college has great momentum to continue its successful path forward,” said SCF president Carol F. Probstfeld. “I look forward to working with Tommy as I transition to retirement and to helping the college community prepare to welcome the new president.”

State College of Florida, Manatee–Sarasota is a public college with campuses in the Manatee and Sarasota counties of Florida. Part of the Florida College System, it is designated a “state college” because it offers a greater number of bachelor’s degrees than community colleges.

Proven Search Consultants

Myers McRae Executive Search and Consulting serves colleges, universities, independent schools, and other not-for-profit institutions. Nearly all of its search professionals have a minimum of 20 years of experience in higher education. The majority of the firm’s searches have been for presidents, chancellors, provosts, vice presidents, deans, and other senior academic and administrative leaders. Myers McRae recently placed the provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at East Georgia State College, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Savannah State University, and the vice president for business and financial services and chief business officer for the University of West Georgia, among others.

Related: Myers McRae Assists the University of West Georgia in Provost Search

Emily Myers has led Myers McRae since 2008. As the firm’s executive officer, she has broadened the firm’s scope and modernized processes, emphasizing responsiveness, timeliness, effectiveness, and affordability. While utilizing new technology in the executive search process, Ms. Myers said she remains committed to the firm having person-to-person connections with candidates and that clients stay at the center of every search.

Known for her leadership expertise and commitment to excellence, Ms. Myers brings to the firm’s searches her extensive first-hand knowledge and experience in higher education administration. For most of her career, she served as senior vice president of university advancement and external affairs at Mercer University.

Mr. Daugherty has an extensive background in higher education administration, having served 28 years in public and independent institutions. Throughout his career in higher education, he had personnel responsibilities and served on numerous search committees for professional staff and administrators for the institution. Mr. Daugherty has conducted hundreds of searches for schools across the nation, including presidential searches for the University of Montana Western, Northwest Missouri State University, McDaniel College, Oakwood University, Kentucky Wesleyan College, Pasco-Hernando State College, Pierpont Community and Technical College, Wichita Area Technical College, and the Georgia Independent College Association.

Ms. Thompson is responsible for overseeing the firm’s proprietary database and ensuring information is updated and accurate. She works closely with consultants to provide information and materials throughout the search process. Ms. Thompson brings extensive experience in customer service, computer technology, and operations management to her position. Previously she served five years as operations manager for Kay-Lynn in Macon, overseeing the day-to-day operations and handling customer service needs.

Related: Myers McRae Assists the University of West Georgia in Provost Search

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Senior Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media