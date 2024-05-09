ZRG Names Leader of Digital and Transformation Practice

May 9, 2024 – ZRG, a global talent advisory firm and portfolio company of RFE Investment Partners, has named Marc Gasperino as managing director and leader for the digital and transformation practice. “Marc Gasperino’s appointment as managing director for our digital and transformation practice marks an exciting addition to the ZRG team,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO. “His extensive experience and commitment to client-centric solutions align perfectly with our values at ZRG. We are confident that Marc’s leadership will further strengthen our capabilities in delivering transformative talent solutions to our clients.”

“With a wealth of experience in talent advisory and executive search, Gasperino brings a strategic mindset and a proven track record of success to the ZRG team,” the search firm said. Prior to joining ZRG, Mr. Gasperino served as senior managing director at Teneo, a global CEO advisory firm, where he consulted Fortune 500 and pre-IPO clients on recruiting diverse, C-level executives and board members.

Mr. Gasperino’s career journey includes positions at ON Partners, Korn Ferry, and CTPartners, where he developed and led global digital practices. He began his career at GE Capital, where he cultivated essential skills in process management, communication, and customer satisfaction.

“In his new role with ZRG, Mr. Gasperino will lead the digital and transformation practice, leveraging his dedication to client success and straightforward approach to drive impactful results across all markets,” the firm said. “His expertise in guiding clients through transformational strategies and IPO readiness will be instrumental in supporting ZRG’s clients in achieving their business objectives.”

“I’m thrilled to join ZRG because of its aggressive growth trajectory and vibrant culture,” said Mr. Gasperino. “The emphasis on collaboration and fostering genuine connections was attractive to me. I’m excited to work alongside the talented team at ZRG and contribute to our collective success for our clients.”

ZRG, founded in 1999, is a mid-sized global executive search firm and one of the fastest growing in the search industry. It provides a full suite of executive, middle management, and customized search solutions through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The firm finds leaders across a broad spectrum of business markets, including aerospace, consumer, education, healthcare services, and solutions, industrial, life sciences, non-profit, private equity and venture capital, and technology. ZRG is based in Rochelle Park, NJ.

Recent Expansion

In March, ZRG appointed Peter Goddard as the managing director of the financial officers practice. “Peter’s appointment further strengthens ZRG’s commitment to providing top-tier talent solutions and strategic guidance to our clients,” said Mr. Hartmann. “His deep industry knowledge, collaborative approach, and dedication to achieving the best possible outcomes make him a valuable addition to our team.”

ZRG Acquires Wiser Partners

ZRG has acquired Wiser Partners, a retained executive search firm headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, with offices across the U.S. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “By welcoming Wiser Partners, ZRG gains valuable experience in working with marketing, sales, and analytics senior executives at Fortune 100 consumer packaged goods companies, PE-owned, VC-backed, and family-owned firms,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “Adding Wiser Partners to the family of ZRG companies helps take us to another, higher level in our functional expertise in this area.”

Founded nearly 30 years ago, Wiser Partners’ searches are focused on functional roles in marketing leadership and in go to market positions across industries with a strong track record in the consumer markets. Since 1994, Wiser Partners focuses more on functional expertise versus industry specialization. The firm’s clients range from Fortune 100 corporations to private equity-owned, VC-backed, and family-held companies. Wiser has offices in Cincinnati, OH, Columbia, SC, New York, Stamford, CT, Sacramento, CA, Austin, TX, Minneapolis, MN, Raleigh ,NC, Charlotte, NC, and Naples, FL.

With a wealth of experience spanning local and international markets, Mr. Goddard has expertise in appointing chief financial officers, appointed actuaries, and senior finance executives across the Asia-Pacific region. Having led assignments for a diverse range of clients, including listed corporations across the ASX and other exchanges, private equity and venture capital firms, international entities, and large private firms, Mr. Goddard is an experienced senior name in APAC search. In addition to his professional achievements, he is a thought leader on subjects such as diversity, various leadership issues, and the aging workforce.

ZRG also recently expanded with the addition of Patrick Gray as managing partner. In this role, he will oversee the global aerospace, defense & government services practice group. Partnering with Phoebe Henderson, Kiel Towns, and the rest of our talented managing directors, principals, and associates, Patrick will strengthen our team,” said Samantha Foster, ZRG’s global industrial practice leader. “I know that the aerospace, defense & government services practice is in good hands.”

With a career spanning the military, investment, intelligence, and technology sectors, Mr. Gray brings over 20 years of executive search experience to ZRG. He formerly served as a U.S. army intelligence officer, undertaking assignments across the globe. He would later transition to the business world, co-founding and managing an investment company, providing consultancy services to an intelligence agency, and contributing to corporate development in the technology sector. Mr. Gray began his executive recruiting career at Korn Ferry and subsequently managed the aerospace, defense & government services practices at Heidrick & Struggles and two boutique firms. He has supported Fortune 1000 companies and led private equity firms through board and C-suite leadership changes.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Senior Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media