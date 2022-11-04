Ellig Group Forms Advisory Board

November 4, 2022 – New York City-based Ellig Group has formed an advisory board consisting of 10 highly respected CEOs and board directors from various industries and non-profit organizations. “I am honored to have this amazing board, chaired by Truett Tate, to promote our vision of enhancing corporate cultures and good corporate governance with more diverse executives in senior level roles and board positions,” said Janice Ellig, CEO.

The advisory board members are:

Truett Tate — board chairman, Ellig Group, TLC Lions, Reference Point, Thinkably, and Medicus; board director, DEVClever; former board chair, QBE North America.

Priscilla Sims Brown — president, CEO, and board director, Amalgamated Bank.

David Chun — founder and CEO, Equilar Group.

Cindie Jamison — board chair, Tractor Supply Co. and Big Lots Inc.; board director, The OPD Corp. and Darden Restaurants Inc.

Maurice Jones — CEO, OneTen.

Tonie Leatherberry — board director, Zoetis Inc., Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. and American Family Insurance.

Chris Perry — president, Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Nicole Sandford — president, CEO, and board director, Aspira Women’s Health.

Myrna Soto — founder and CEO, Apogee Executive Advisors LLC; board director, CMS Energy Corp., TriNet Group Inc., Popular Inc., and Spirit Airlines Inc.

Kathy Higgins Victor — president and CEO, Centera Corp.; board director, Conduent Inc.; former board director, Best Buy Co. Inc.

“The advisory board’s announcement reflects Ellig Group’s ongoing commitment to staying ahead of the curve in both DEI and providing clients with the very best services and offerings,” the search firm said. “Its board members are recognized for their exceptional professional achievements, thought leadership, and philanthropy to improve communities around the world.”

Board Advisory Services

Ellig Group’s board advisory services focus on practical improvements to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of governance processes in organizations. The firm’s work engages boards and CEOs around the most strategic elements of governance, including value-driven director and CEO succession planning and ongoing board skill development and education.

Complementing its board advisory and executive search services, the firm provides clients a holistic approach to talent identification and development through its executive assessment capabilities, AI/analytics, and leadership development and onboarding programs. The firm said that its commitment to supporting diverse and inclusive leadership has resulted in a demonstrated long-term track record in which 75 percent of executives and 85 percent of board directors placed in client organizations being women and leaders from underrepresented groups.

In addition to Ellig Group’s board advisory offering, the firm also recently launched the Board-Readiness Coaching Program (BRCP). The program provides executives with a six-month strategic coaching program to ultimately position them for a suitable, rewarding board role. The objective of the Ellig Group BRCP is the development of an actionable plan and tools to accelerate an executive’s path to corporate board affiliation. Ellig Group will provide experienced resources including International Coaching Federation certified coaches, personal brand specialists, writing and research support, and access to its extensive network of executives and directors.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media