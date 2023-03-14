DRiWaterstone Human Capital Seeks CFO for American Research Center in Egypt

March 14, 2023 – Arlington, VA-based DRiWaterstone Human Capital has been enlisted to find a chief financial officer for the Cairo-based American Research Center in Egypt (ARCE). The individual will serve in the non-profit’s U.S. headquarters in Alexandria, VA. ARCE’s mission is “to support research on all aspects of Egyptian history and culture, foster a broader knowledge about Egypt among the general public, and strengthen American-Egyptian cultural ties.”

The CFO will oversee and coordinate closely with U.S. and Cairo-based staff to manage a growing $6 million budget and $79 million endowment, said DRiWaterstone Human Capital. As the organization’s primary financial officer at U.S. headquarters, the CFO oversees all financial management, accounting, financial operations, and policy and asset control.

This leader also serves as an advisor on all financial matters and provides guidance and support to enable the group’s board of governors to carry out timely and effective fiduciary oversight to achieve ARCE’s strategic goals.

Under the direction of the executive director, the CFO will be charged with developing ARCE’s short- and long-term financial plans, implement and maintain sound financial controls and oversight, and set financial priorities that guarantee the organization operates in a manner that effectively supports the needs of core programs and staff, said the search firm. He or she will also work with the executive director to develop ARCE’s annual budget and to manage its presentation to the board for ultimate approval.

A Key Leader

The CFO will supervise five to six staff in the finance and grants unit in Egypt and in the U.S., ensuring the team maintains financial record systems in accordance with GAAP. He or she will manage cash flow and forecasting, including all financial, project-based, and departmental accounting.

The ideal chief financial officer will be a hands-on leader who has a strong accounting background and is knowledgeable about the fiscal operations of international organizations and capable of directing an international, culturally diverse staff to achieve a high standard of fiscal planning and responsibility, said the search firm. The CFO must have the expertise and experience necessary to design and execute all aspects of short- and long-term non-profit financial management, from budgeting to accounting to reporting, within a growing organization that is sensitive to global currency markets.

Candidates should have five years of experience overseeing non-profit finances. A bachelor’s degree is required. A CPA or an MBA would be considered a plus.

Prospects must have a comprehensive understanding of the financial functioning of international organizations with government contracts and global operations, said DRiWaterstone Human Capital. A demonstrated knowledge of a comprehensive range of financial activities, including long-range planning, budgeting, accounting, and human resources is required. A track record of successful oversight of compliance activities for complex contracts and grants is also expected. Candidates must have experience with endowment management.

The American Research Center in Egypt is one of the leading global forces in facilitating research and collaborative partnerships in Egypt. ARCE was founded in 1948 by a consortium of American academic and cultural institutions and scholars to promote greater knowledge of Egypt and the Middle East and to facilitate the work of American scholars conducting research in Egypt. Today ARCE continues this work and further plays an active role collaborating with Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities. It sponsors training courses and activities in Egypt and conducts conservation projects that span the temporal and cultural range of the country’s vast heritage, from prehistory to modern times and from archaeological sites and monuments to museum objects to texts. ARCE also undertakes significant outreach activities within the U.S. focused on raising awareness of and interest in Egypt among the general public.

A Culture-Centric Firm

Created through a recent merger between DRi and Waterstone Human Capital, DRiWaterstone Human Capital is a culture-centric executive search, leadership advisory, and human capital firm focused on helping mission and purpose-driven organizations across the U.S. build high performance teams and cultures.

The firm offers executive search services focused on helping clients achieve sustainable organizational and cultural growth by finding leaders who align to the organization’s purpose, and who can help take the organization and its culture to the next level. DRiWaterstone Human Capital also offers a full portfolio of cultural talent management and leadership advisory services (including culture assessment, culture measurement, and culture curation) – to help organizations put culture at the center of strategy and drive success.

“By joining together, we can offer clients expertise in non-profit and social enterprise executive recruiting, and more than 20 years of experience in building high performance teams and cultures,” said Jennifer Dunlap, president and CEO of DRiWaterstone. “That expertise allows DRiWaterstone to serve mission and purpose-driven organizations in both the non-profit and private sectors with a broad portfolio of services designed to inspire leaders to build high performance teams and cultures.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media