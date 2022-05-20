DHR Global Tapped by the Museum of Arts and Science to Find New Leader

May 20, 2022 – Chicago-based executive search firm DHR Global has been retained by the Museum of Arts and Science (MOAS) in Daytona Beach, FL to lead its search for a new executive director. The assignment is being led by James Abruzzo, managing partner, global non-profit practice and principal Michele Baird Counter of DHR. “The board of trustees is pleased to be working with experts in the non-profit and cultural world like DHR Global to identify candidates who can take MOAS into the future,” said Katherine Hurst Miller, MOAS board of trustees president. “We have a world-class museum, and we are excited to start our national search for our next executive director.”

“We at DHR Global are pleased to have been selected to assist the board in this search,” said Mr. Abruzzo. “The Museum of Arts and Sciences is one of those rare gems containing a great collection, a new museum building, and a board that has recognized the value of endowing such a treasure. The next director will ‘set’ this gem in a new direction.”

The museum is looking a dynamic executive to shape the future of the organization and its position in the community and region. The new executive director will work with the board of trustees and community stakeholders to develop the museum’s next strategic plan and create a master plan for the MOAS campus. The executive director will also work to expand the impact of MOAS and position the organization as a vital education resource, partner, and collaborator locally, regionally, and nationally. They will work to increase awareness of the museum, its collections, and programs to drive increased attendance and participation.

According to the job specification, other responsibilities will include serving as a proactive, visible, and inspiring advocate for the institution and its potential for expanded and collaborative impact. The new executive director will be expected to lead, develop, and motivate a talented staff consisting of 22 full time and 23 part time employees, plus season staff and a dedicated team of volunteers. The individual will also be responsible for managing the operating budget and optimizing earned revenues while ensuring optimal management of the museum’s endowment. A proven track record in fundraising is desired to identify, cultivate, and strengthen relationships with new and existing donors.

Ideal candidates will possess respect for and belief in the life-changing impact of a museum, its collections, and programs can have on educating and inspiring the public. The museum looks for an individual with the ability and strong interest in becoming part of the Volusia County community and appreciating the cultural and historical context of MOAS and its collections, among other qualities.

The Museum of Arts & Sciences is the primary art, science and history museum in Central Florida. The area’s largest museum, MOAS is nationally accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is a Smithsonian Institution Affiliate.

Respected Recruiters

Since 1989, DHR Global has been a leading, privately held provider of executive search solutions with more than 50 wholly-owned offices spanning the globe. DHR’s consultants specialize in all industries and functions, providing senior-level executive search, management assessment and succession planning services tailored to the qualities and specifications of its client base.

Mr. Abruzzo has 40 years of experience as an executive search and management consultant to non-profit organizations, His clients span the non-profit spectrum — cultural organizations, zoos and aquariums, national health services, universities, social services, international relief organizations, and trade associations. Having completed over 500 senior executive searches, he is recognized for his work with non-profit boards on succession planning, strategy, and executive compensation. He is also responsible for recruiting new partners, developing intellectual capital, and representing DHR at non-profit industry forums.

Ms. Counter is a principal in DHR’s non-profit practice. She specializes in non-profit executive search, working with clients in the U.S. and internationally. The assignments she works on include searches for non-profit president/chief executives, as well as senior leadership in finance and administration, fundraising, marketing, education, programs, and other areas. Ms. Counter has also assisted non-profits with a variety of consulting projects concerning strategy, governance, and non-profit compensation. She has worked with arts and cultural organizations, social service non-profits, international development NGOs, health-related organizations, foundations, zoos and aquariums, associations, and educational organizations including colleges and universities. Ms. Counter has specialized in non-profit executive search for over 10 years.

