SRI Assists Tripadvisor with CEO Search

May 20, 2022 – London-based executive recruiting firm SRI has assisted in the recruitment of Matt Goldberg as the new chief executive officer of Tripadvisor. He succeeds founder and long-time CEO Stephen Kaufer. “We are excited to announce the appointment of Matt Goldberg to the role of CEO,” said Greg Maffei, chairman of the board at Tripadvisor. “Matt has proven leadership and experience in strategy and operations for more than 20 years across a number of leading media, advertising, and consumer-facing companies. We welcome him to the team and look forward to his expertise as he leads Tripadvisor in the next phase of its journey.”

“After a comprehensive search, I believe that the board has found a strong leader in Matt for our iconic brand,” said Mr. Kaufer. “Our employees, partners, and travelers will be well served by Matt who is a strategist with experience in the travel, digital, media, and retail industries. I look forward to supporting his success and watching him guide this business into an exciting future.”

During his career, Mr. Goldberg has served in various leadership roles in the digital content, media and entertainment, and travel industries, and in both B2B and direct-to-consumer models at companies such as News Corp, Liberty Interactive Corp., Lonely Planet, and Dow Jones. Most recently, he served as EVP, North America and global operations at The Trade Desk. Mr. Goldberg is also founding director of Dataphilanthropy, a non-profit focused on building programs to apply data to better address and understand economic disparity.

“I could not be more enthusiastic about joining Tripadvisor, a company I have long admired, whose leadership and teams have built an amazing, globally recognized consumer brand with a unique spot in travel and digital media,” said Mr. Goldberg. “I’m incredibly excited to return to the travel sector to innovate within the industry and leverage the platform’s reach and community trust. I see a long runway ahead and many opportunities to create value for our travelers and partners.”

Based in Needham, MA, Tripadvisor is a travel guidance platform. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do, and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at restaurants, and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages.

SRI is a global executive search and consulting firm focused on the sport, esports, media and entertainment, fashion, and sporting goods industries. The firm’s services include executive search, emerging leaders search, hiring strategy, board assessment, succession planning, salary benchmarking, new market entry consulting, and multi-vacancy projects.

In 2022, SRI joined forces with Mission Bay, a media and entertainment specialist, and technology focused search firm LPA, further enhancing the firm’s ability to serve clients across the world. SRI offers executive search (board, executive, future leaders) and consulting services.

SRI recently placed Nathan Bombrys as the new CEO of Rugby Canada. Mr. Bombrys will join the organization in the summer when his role as head of international commercial projects at the Scottish Rugby Union concludes.

“Our rigorous recruitment process has produced an extremely strong pool of candidates, but Nathan has stood out as the person with the character and experience that Rugby Canada needs in its leadership at this time,” said Sally Dennis, Rugby Canada board chair. “Nathan has a vision and a plan to restore the pride of Canadian rugby and lead us into a new era of growth, community involvement, financial stability, and increased success on the international stage.”

“The SRI team brings broad expertise across sport and other relevant target sectors including media, technology and entertainment,” said Ms. Dennis. “We were particularly impressed by SRI’s quick grasp of the Canadian rugby landscape.”

