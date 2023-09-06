DHR Global Recruits Head Baseball Coach for Northwestern University

September 6, 2023 – Talent advisory firm DHR Global recently assisted in the recruitment of Ben Greenspan as Northwestern University’s new head baseball coach. DHR’s managing partner and global sports practice leader Glenn Sugiyama led the assignment. “After an extensive nationwide search, Ben’s experience and coaching prowess quickly set him apart within the candidate pool,” said Derrick Gragg, vice president for athletics and recreation at Northwestern. “At each of his stops, he has consistently showcased his ability to develop both players and programs. With a proven track record of recruiting top talent and fostering growth, we’re confident Ben will lead our baseball program to new heights.”

Mr. Greenspan joins the Wildcats after most recently serving as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for the University of Michigan during the 2023 season. Before that, he was an assistant coach at California Polytechnic State University in 2022. Mr. Greenspan has also spent seven seasons (2015-21) as an assistant at Arizona State University, and six seasons (2009-14) on the coaching staff at Indiana University. Previously named one of NCAA baseball’s top assistant coaches to watch by D1 Baseball, Mr. Greenspan has played a key role in the recruiting and development of top prospects and MLB stars at each stop in his coaching career.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected as the next head baseball coach at Northwestern,” said Mr. Greenspan. “My personal and professional beliefs align with the mission and values of Northwestern University, where academically oriented student-athletes strive for excellence on the field and in the classroom. My playing and coaching experience in the Big Ten has provided me with a knowledge of the fierce competition and excellence of the conference. This is a challenge that I welcome.”

“Ben is an excellent choice to lead the Northwestern baseball program,” said John Savage, head coach at UCLA. “He is an experienced, motivated, competitive, trustworthy coach that will be great for any player who has interest in joining the university. He has seen the entire country regarding player evaluation and will lead Northwestern baseball with championship excellence.”

“The Greenspan family will be the perfect fit for the Northwestern baseball program,” said Kyle Schwarber, current Philadelphia Phillies outfielder and former player at Indiana. “Beb Greenspan’s knowledge of the game, what it takes to win in the Big Ten/national stage, and how to get the best performance out of his players are things that he will bring to Northwestern baseball. He will bring a team together and mold them into men for the next step in a baseball career and post-baseball. The impact he had on my career and others at Indiana was massive, and the lessons learned are things that I carry still to this day.”

In 2021, it was Mr. Sugiyama who assisted in the recruitment of Mr. Gragg into his current role as vice president for athletics and recreation. “It was essential for us to find the right leader for the next chapter at Northwestern — someone who can build both academic and athletic excellence at a time of rapid change in the intercollegiate sports landscape, and also someone who can create the best possible environment for students, staff and coaches,” Mike Polisky, Northwestern’s deputy athletic director for external affairs, said at the time of the search. “After talking extensively with Derrick, it was clear that he was the ideal person for the job.”

Since 1989, DHR Global has been a leading, privately held provider of executive search solutions with more than 50 wholly owned offices spanning the globe. The firm’s consultants specialize in all industries and functions, providing senior-level executive search, management assessment, and succession planning services.

DHR Global recently assisted in the recruitment of Nathan Davis as the new men’s head basketball coach for the University of New Hampshire (UNH). DHR’s managing partner and global sports practice leader Glenn Sugiyama headed the assignment. Mr. Davis replaces Bill Herrion, who served as coach for the past 18 years. “Nathan’s ability to recruit talented student-athletes and lead programs to success are just a few of the qualities that make him the right person to energize UNH men’s basketball and take our program to new heights,” said Allison Rich, director of athletics. “In addition to being an experienced and proven head coach, Nathan has been a positive influence on the student-athletes he has encountered throughout his career. He genuinely cares about the young people he mentors and is invested in building strong relationships with alumni, staff, and members of our community to enhance the student-athlete experience.”

DHR’s sports practice is a global specialty for the firm with capabilities on six continents across all sports-related organizations. These range from Fortune 500 companies and professional sports teams to public and private university athletics. The firm has overseen searches for the University of Pittsburgh, Colorado State University, Fresno State University, San Jose State, Kansas, Syracuse, and Quinnipiac University, among others.

Mr. Sugiyama’s past searches include the 2006 Stanford football search that landed Jim Harbaugh. He assisted Purdue in hiring former Cardinal Jeff Brohm as its football coach and Florida State University (FSU) in an athletic director search that saw former University of Louisville AD Vince Tyra become a candidate before FSU hired Seminole Boosters CEO Michael Alford.

