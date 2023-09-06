BrainWorks Assists Visterra Landscape Group in the Recruitment of Chief Development Officer

September 6, 2023 – Virtually every industry needs top-drawer chief development officers. CDOs play a key role in planning, coordinating, and administering capital campaigns, corporate giving, and galvanizing new donors while keeping previous funders content. Implementing funding strategies that “keep the lights on,” according to recruiters specializing in the function, is Job One. Recruiters continue to report that CDOs are in high demand. Fundraising prowess and having an ability to drive growth are essential parts of the job in nearly every competitive organization today. Recruiters generally say that the best training for these positions is experience, noting that there are many industry conferences and summits that are beneficial for benchmarking and sharing of best practices.

Warren, NJ-based executive search firm BrainWorks has assisted in the recruitment of Todd Berkland as chief development officer at Visterra Landscape Group, a platform created by Trinity Hunt Partners. Farah Napack, BrainWorks’ practice leader – private equity portfolio companies, led the search for Trinity Hunt Partners. The focus was on identifying a chief development officer with substantial commercial services M&A experience. This strategic role plays a vital part in realizing Visterra Landscape Group’s growth strategy in the midst of evolving market dynamics.

Mr. Berkland brings to Visterra Landscape Group over 26 years of experience, including a tenure in mergers and acquisitions. His background includes leadership roles in a PE-backed Commercial HVAC roll-up, coupled with a solid foundation in a residential HVAC company. “Mr. Berkland’s expertise in commercial services M&A is poised to bolster Visterra Landscape Group’s strategic endeavors,” BrainWorks said.

Visterra Landscape Group focuses on the consolidation of commercial landscaping companies. Based in Dallas, it is a growth-focused private equity firm managing assets of over $1.7 billion. The firm specializes in nurturing and enhancing business, healthcare, and consumer services companies.

Related: PE Talent Can Drive Value in a Tough Market

Since 1991, BrainWorks has been providing executive recruiting services in the practice areas of private equity, consumer products, decision sciences and analytics, market research, and relationship marketing. The firm focuses on the recruiting needs of C-level and sub C-level management specifically within private equity and Fortune companies.

Technology, Quality, and Quantity in Private Equity Recruiting

The recruiting industry is booming, and search consultants expect this to continue. To facilitate such growth, many firms are embracing the digital transformation. Almost 60 percent of respondents to a StaffingHub survey agreed that technology provides a competitive advantage, and respondents plan to increase their tech investment this year. The recruiting industry is booming, and search consultants expect this to continue.

To facilitate such growth, many firms are embracing the digital transformation. Almost 60 percent of respondents to a StaffingHub survey agreed that technology provides a competitive advantage, and respondents plan to increase their tech investment this year. At the same time, the market is tight, with more job openings than employed people, says a new report from BrainWorks. “Companies are keenly focused on building relationships and providing an excellent candidate experience,” said the study. “The ones that are growing the fastest are investing in tech to help them achieve these goals, such as mobile apps, chatbots, and automated referral management platforms.”

Ms. Napack leads BrainWorks’ private equity, private credit, and corporate development practice. She previously worked at SG Partners, a NY-based executive search firm focused on financial services. At SG, she concentrated on post-MBA private equity and private credit. Previously, she spent two years at Bridgewater Associates, a macro-focused hedge fund. At Bridgewater, she focused on management and investment recruiting.

Recent Search

BrainWorks recently assisted in the appointment of Michael Magee as senior vice president of sales at Vivabox Solutions. Kelly Maslow, BrainWorks’ national practice leader – sales and marketing, led the search for Vivabox Solutions. “Magee’s impressive 25-year career in sales leadership within the consumer packaged goods sector brings a wealth of expertise to this pivotal role,” the search firm said. “With a track record of transforming businesses and nurturing high-performing teams, Magee’s strategic vision aligns seamlessly with Vivabox Solutions’ growth trajectory.”

Vivabox Solutions is a global leader in custom retail kitting and brand packaging. Backed by private equity firm Lion Equity Partners, the company has a legacy of delivering exceptional brand experiences for nearly two decades.

Related: Hiring Top Talent in Unprecedented Times

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media