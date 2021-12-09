DHR Global Expands with New Office in Montreal

December 9, 2021 – Chicago-based executive search firm DHR Global has opened a new office in Montreal. Spearheading the expansion are Jonathan Plourde and John Gradek, who join the firm as DHR’s first Montreal-based partners. The new location helps to strengthen DHR’s global footprint and supports the firm’s expansion plans across Canada.

With over 10 years’ experience in the executive search industry, Mr. Plourde will establish and lead the new location. He specializes in the advanced technology sector. “I am very excited about the opportunity to join such an innovative global firm,” said Mr. Plourde. “DHR’s collaborative spirit between the partners will ultimately offer my clients more resources and access to the best talent available. I look forward to creating a successful office in Montreal and further strengthening DHR’s presence in Canada.”

Mr. Gradek joins DHR in the global aerospace and defense practice group, with over a decade of experience in executive search. He brings a comprehensive perspective to transportation and aviation organizations, using over 30 years of experience within the industries to find best-in-class talent. “It is a very exciting time to join the firm. Fresh off a rebrand and a new office, I am excited to be on the ground floor to help shape DHR’s success in this new market,” said Mr. Gradek. “In this role, I will be able to utilize the firm’s extensive resources to better connect my clients with top talent to achieve their goals.”

DHR Global Launches Commercial Growth Practice

DHR Global has launched a commercial growth practice, designed to drive a company’s competitive edge through the delivery of transformational, growth-oriented leaders in revenue-focused roles across marketing, sales, and strategy. “At a time of unprecedented disruption, corporations across industries are challenged with uncovering innovative ways to create value and sustain growth in a changing business climate,” said the search firm.

DHR’s new practice was formed with the understanding that alignment of marketing, sales and strategy is critical to an organization’s success. “A focus on revenue generation and transformation is always critical, but especially in the current economic environment,” said CEO Geoff Hoffmann. “Commercial growth roles are receiving even more attention by C-level decision makers as they prepare their businesses to meet current and future challenges, and we’re pleased to bring the high-impact leaders who can meet those challenges head-on.”

Montreal has the second largest economy of Canadian cities based on GDP and the largest in Quebec. Last year, Metropolitan Montreal was responsible for $118.7 billion of Quebec’s $340.7 billion GDP. The city is today an important center of commerce, finance, industry, technology, culture, and world affairs. It is also the headquarters of the Montreal Exchange. Industries include aerospace, electronic goods, pharmaceuticals, printed goods, software engineering, telecommunications, textile and apparel manufacturing, tobacco, petrochemicals, and transportation.

Global Search Firm

Since 1989, DHR Global has been a leading, privately held provider of executive search solutions with more than 50 wholly owned offices spanning the globe. The firm’s consultants specialize in all industries and functions, providing senior-level executive search, management assessment and succession planning services tailored to the qualities and specifications of its client base.

Related: DHR Global Appoints Leaders for Global Consumer Practice

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media