Boyden Recruits Chancellor for the University of Technology Sydney

August 14, 2025 – Academic institutions continue to pump big fees into executive search firms nationwide. Many academic recruiting specialists say business, in fact, has never been better despite some sectors of executive search slowing over the past year. Even smaller recruiting outfits have multiple assignments running concurrently, all at the senior levels, and if there’s any slowdown coming it is to be found at the talent identification stage. With so much activity, it seems, talent demand is far outstripping the supply. The hunt for interim academic leadership is also picking up pace.

In recent months, a number of top schools have announced they are looking for new, high profile leaders to take them into new eras of fundraising, digitalization, sports and, in some cases, globalization. Just recently, Boyden assisted in the recruitment of Michael Rose as chancellor of the University of Technology Sydney (UTS). This search was conducted out of Boyden’s Sydney office, headed by Alun Parry. Mr. Rose succeeds Catherine Livingstone when she concludes her current term at the end of November.

“Michael Rose is an exceptional leader whose deep experience across law, business, urban policy and social impact will be invaluable to UTS as we continue to deliver value to our communities through our strategic education and research priorities,” said Andrew Parfitt, vice chancellor, president, and professor. “With an extensive and impressive career of leadership and governance over 30 years, I look forward to working closely with Michael as we work to deliver on UTS 2030 and our ambition of being a leading public university of technology recognized for our global impact.”

Mr. Rose brings extensive experience in governance and civic leadership, along with a deep commitment to higher education and the community. He holds several prominent board and leadership roles across urban infrastructure, the arts, health and innovation, including chair of Greater Sydney Parklands, president of the Art Gallery of NSW and chair of the Westmead Institute for Medical Research. He also serves on a number of corporate boards.

As chair of the committee for Sydney, Mr. Rose has led major initiatives shaping the city’s future, including strong support for the Tech Central precinct, where UTS is a key partner. He is a passionate advocate for social equity and Indigenous rights and was appointed a member of the Order of Australia in 2016 for his service to Indigenous communities and the legal profession. Mr. Rose currently serves as co-chair of Reconciliation Australia. He is recognized nationally and internationally for his contributions to public and civic life, including six years as global chair of ChildFund Alliance advancing child-focused development programs in more than 65 countries.

“Michael’s longstanding commitment to Indigenous rights and social equity strongly aligns with the values that define UTS,” said Mr. Parfitt. Mr. Rose said he was honored to be taking on the role and excited to deepen his connection with UTS.

The University of Technology Sydney is an Australian public research university located in the heart of Sydney, New South Wales. Known for its strong industry connections and innovative, practice-oriented approach to education, UTS offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across fields such as engineering, business, information technology, design, science, health, and law. The university was founded in its current form in 1988, though its origins as a technical institution can be traced back to the 1870s.

Boyden, headquartered in Purchase, NY, is a leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries. Established in 1946, the firm continues to expand and add talent across several global regions. Boyden offers executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions.

Boyden is recognized globally as a Top 50 Higher Education Recruiter in Hunt Scanlon Media’s annual report. The firm’s clients include some of the world’s leading universities. These institutions are complex organizations that require top talent to meet the growing research and teaching needs of society. Boyden recruits for roles such as chair, dean, president, vice president and treasurer as well as heads of HR, audit and fundraising.

Mr. Parry is an executive search consultant in the education and not-for-profit sectors. With a particular focus on higher education, he has insight into the issues and challenges impacting educational institutions and professionals. Mr. Parry has expertise in international search for academic and professional leadership talent to clients in the APAC region and globally.

