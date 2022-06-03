Daversa Partners Recruits Chief Product Officer for Mint House

June 3, 2022 – Today’s chief product officer is responsible for all product-related matters, and the role is growing in demand, according to executive recruiters who place them. The post typically includes product conception and development, production, innovation, and project and product management. In many IT/ telecommunications companies, the position includes release management and production. Chief product officers generally work on product strategy based on goals set by the CEO and/ or board members. The high demand for chief product officers is keeping executive search firms busy.

Just recently, Daversa Partners, which helps build leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies, assisted in the recruitment of Maryssa Miller as the new chief product officer for Mint House, a tech-enabled residential hospitality company. Senior associate Hannah Doherty led the assignment. “Maryssa brings multi-decade, extensive experience in digital and product leadership to Mint House,” said Will Lucas, founder and CEO of Mint House. “Hospitality is one of the least digitized industries in the economy and Maryssa’s exceptional record building digital products and innovative experiences to delight consumers ideally positions Mint House to further extend its vast technology advantage over traditional hotels. Our recently closed Series B paves the way for Mint House to accelerate its product roadmap, and I know Maryssa’s expertise will have tremendous impact as Mint House continues to rapidly scale.”

Ms. Miller joins the company from JetBlue Airways, where she served as head of digital and customer products responsible for all customer-facing digital products within the global company. She spent the last decade at JetBlue Airways in product and E-commerce leadership roles and oversaw JetBlue’s digital innovation ecosystem including booking platforms, mobile apps, check-in kiosks, and biometric boarding. Ms. Miller oversaw large teams of onshore and offshore development partners and the digital agency of record, in addition to JetBlue’s in-house teams of product managers and designers. She formerly served as VP of E-commerce for Create the Group, providing digital consulting services for iconic consumer brands including David Yurman, Nars, and Alexander Wang. Earlier in her career, Ms. Miller was director of E-commerce at Lacoste, building the first E-commerce site for the internationally recognized brand with P&L responsibility for the channel, as well as leading Lacoste’s digital, social, search, and email marketing functions.

As Mint House’s chief product officer, Ms. Miller will be responsible for leading Mint House’s product strategy and management. “I am thrilled to join Mint House at this pivotal moment in the company’s growth and disruption of the hotel industry,” said Ms. Miller. “At a time when travel demand is soaring back and new lodging needs emerge, it is a privilege to join Mint House’s impressive leadership team in redefining residential hospitality.”

Daversa Partners also recently placed Samantha Greenberg as the new CFO for Mint House. Partner Peter Baiocco led the assignment. “Samantha is a highly regarded finance leader and investor, having established a longstanding track record at firms including Goldman Sachs and Citadel,” said Mr. Lucas. “She brings years of financial and investment experience and deep understanding of consumer and technology businesses to Mint House. We are thrilled to welcome her as our new CFO as our portfolio continues its rapid growth, more than doubling our markets in the coming year.”

Ms. Greenberg was previously a portfolio manager at Citadel, managing a technology investing portfolio. She has been an investor in technology and consumer companies for the past 20 years.

Growth Stage and VC Recruiters

Daversa Partners, founded in 1993, builds executive teams for growth stage and venture backed companies. Its global footprint spans two continents and eight offices, giving its teams visibility into the entirety of the market. Daversa is dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives and investors across consumer and enterprise businesses. In addition to its primary location in Westport, Conn., the firm has offices in New York; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; Orlando, FL; London; and Waterford, Conn. where the firm maintains a data and people analytics facility.

Ms. Doherty has made senior-level placements across the country for companies such as Stash, Calendly, Chainalysis, Hippo Insurance, and Angi. She forges deep connections and relationships and has recruited top senior executives in the finance, data, and marketing functions.

