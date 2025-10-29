Daversa Partners Appoints Partner

October 29, 2025 – Daversa Partners, which helps build leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies, has named Brian Warager as partner.

“Brian’s work is redefining what it means to recruit for the frontier,” said Paul Daversa, CEO of Daversa. “He has an exceptional ability to identify leaders who thrive where technology meets mission – whether that’s securing our national defense, advancing the future of manufacturing, or driving climate transformation. His counsel to founders and investors has made him an invaluable partner in building the companies that are shaping the future. Brian’s promotion underscores Daversa’s commitment to growing leaders who drive innovation and impact across industries.”

Mr. Warager has more than a decade of experience in executive search. He began his career in Daversa’s B2B software practice before expanding into mission-critical sectors including defense technology, advanced manufacturing, energy, and industrial automation. Mr. Warager has partnered with category-defining innovators such as Shield AI, Firestorm, Mach Industries, Hadrian, OsmoAi, and Overland AI – companies shaping the future of defense, manufacturing, and frontier tech. His work also extends into energy transformation, collaborating with Fuse Energy, Terradot, and AiDash to accelerate the shift toward sustainable and adaptive infrastructure.

“Brian has become one of the industry’s go-to builders of leadership teams in sectors where innovation directly impacts national security, resilient infrastructure, and climate sustainability,” Daversa Partners said. “As a trusted advisor to top-tier venture capital firms—including NEA, Lux Capital, G2 Venture Partners, Construct Capital, Point72, Moore Capital, and Google Ventures (GV)—Brian aligns talent strategy with bold missions to tackle the world’s most pressing challenges.”

Daversa Partners was founded in 1993. Its global footprint spans two continents and eight offices, giving its teams visibility into the entirety of the market. Daversa is dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives, and investors across consumer and enterprise businesses. In addition to its primary location in Westport, CT, the firm has offices in New York; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; Orlando, FL; London; and Waterford, CT; where the firm maintains a data and people analytics facility.

Daversa Partners also recently promoted Kenny Denton. With hundreds of executive searches completed, Mr. Denton has helped scale some of the most disruptive companies in tech, including OpenAI, Doppel, Scale AI, Decagon, Brex, Zip, and Poolside. He has built senior leadership teams at the VP and C-suite level, driving tangible results in sales, marketing, and customer success. Mr. Denton also partners with top-tier venture firms – including Sequoia Capital, Insight Venture Partners, Bessemer, Accel, IVP, ICONIQ, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest, Andreessen Horowitz, and more.

“Kenny and Brian have demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision from day one,” said Laura Kinder, president of Daversa. “Their ability to build powerful networks with clients and candidates has been instrumental in delivering the industry’s top talent. Elevating them to managing directors not only acknowledges their immense contributions but also positions them to drive an even greater impact across our ecosystem. I am thrilled to welcome them to this new stage of their careers, and witness how their leadership will continue to propel Daversa Partners forward.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media