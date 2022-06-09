Coulter Partners Recruits Chief Medical Officer for CARsgen Therapeutics

June 9, 2022 – Life sciences recruiting specialist Coulter Partners has assisted in the recruitment of Raffaele Baffa as chief medical officer of CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited, a company focused on innovative CAR T cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. “Dr. Baffa is a medical professional and industry veteran with extensive experience in clinical development and translational sciences in the field of oncology and cellular immunotherapy,” said Zonghai Li, founder, chairman of the board, CEO, CSO of CARsgen Therapeutics. “He brings a wealth of clinical, medical, and leadership experience from multinational corporations and biotechnology companies. Dr. Baffa joins us at an exciting time as the clinical trials for both CT053 and CT041 are progressing in North America and being explored in other territories. We would like to thank Coulter Partners for their outstanding work in supporting this crucial hire.”

Dr. Baffa has rich experiences in pharmaceutical industry and research institutes, taking various leadership positions in multi-national corporations and biotech companies. He most recently served as chief medical officer and EVP of research and development at Ziopharm Oncology, which was rebranded to Alaunos in January. Prior to that, Dr. Baffa was head of research and development and chief medical officer at Medisix Therapeutics, a company focused on developing novel immune cell therapies. Dr. Baffa was also the vice president, therapeutic area head of oncology, global clinical development of Shire Pharmaceuticals. He has also held leadership positions at pharmaceutical companies, such as Pfizer and Sanofi.

In his new role with CARsgen Therapeutics, Dr. Baffa is responsible for overseeing the global clinical development strategies and operations for the company’s innovative pipeline product candidates. “As one of the leading companies in cell therapies globally, CARsgen has developed a rich and differentiated product pipeline and a suite of exciting technology platforms such as THANK-uCAR for allogeneic CAR T and LADAR for precise targeting,” said Dr. Baffa. “CARsgen has also shown big ambitions with continuous investment for the global market, such as the establishment of the manufacturing facility in the U.S.,” he said. “I look forward to working closely with colleagues in CARsgen and external partners to accelerate CARsgen’s global clinical development and bring more innovative products to cancer patients.”

Related: Coulter Partners Recruits Chief Medical Officer for Memo Therapeutics

CARsgen is a biopharmaceutical company with operations in China and the U.S. The company has built an integrated cell therapy platform with in-house capabilities that span target discovery, antibody development, clinical trials, and commercial-scale manufacturing.

Life Sciences Focused Recruiters

Coulter Partners is a board- and senior-level global executive search specialist focused exclusively on life sciences. The firm works closely with those at the cutting edge of innovation in the industry to understand their challenges. With an extensive global network and expertise gained over 25 years in the sector, Coulter Partners have become trusted advisers on leadership in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical technology, diagnostics, health tech, CRO, and services sectors. The firm also works closely with the global investor community, hiring for their own teams as well as building the boards and executive leadership teams of their portfolio companies. Its team of 95 completes over 260 assignments a year working from 14 offices across the U.K., EMEA, the U.S., and APAC.

Coulter Partners Finds Chief Scientific Officer for OxStem

With the integration of technology into all facets of everyday life, the life sciences and healthcare industry is hardly alone in facing technology-related issues. These take on increased importance when they impact health, disease diagnosis, treatment and, ultimately, human longevity. Having the right leaders in place to sort through these complex challenges, say recruiters serving the sector, is critical — especially those with vision and transformational skills.

Bianca Coulter founded Coulter Partners in 2003 and has 25 years’ experience of board and C-level global search, building the leadership teams of early stage, mid-cap and global multinationals in over 20 countries. Through appointing leadership, Ms. Coulter channels her judgement and expertise to impact patient benefit and assist those at the cutting edge of life science to achieve their goals.

Related: Coulter Partners Recruits Chair and Non-Executive Director for 2N Pharma

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media