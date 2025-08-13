Cornerstone International Group Opens New Office in Rio de Janeiro

August 13, 2025 – Cornerstone International Group, a global executive search and leadership development firm, has opened a new office in Rio de Janeiro. The office will be led by Fabio Fonseca, country head of Brazil, the Rio office enhances Cornerstone’s local capabilities in executive search, talent management, and career services. “We congratulate Fabio and his team,” said Simon Wan, global CEO. “Rio’s energy, infrastructure, and services sectors align perfectly with our mission to connect exceptional talent with transformative opportunities in Latin America.”

“With Rio’s economic influence and rising global relevance, this is a vital next step in our regional strategy,” said Dan Heiman, president of Cornerstone.

“This new phase reflects our long-term commitment to the development of people and organizations across Brazil,” said Mr. Fonseca. “We are excited to bring tailored talent solutions to Rio’s fast-growing industries.”

Co-founder of Havik , Mr. Fonseca is responsible for insurance and healthcare practices. He has more than 15 years of experience in insurance, banking and human capital consultancy. Prior to joining Havik, Mr. Fonseca served in executive positions at Bradesco Seguros, BankBoston and Aon Hewitt.

Joining the team are Isabelle Teixeira (associate director, industry sectors) and Fernanda Perez (associate director, energy), bringing local expertise to serve clients across Brazil and Latin America.

The economy of Rio de Janeiro is one of the most dynamic in Brazil, driven by a diverse mix of industries that reflect both its natural resources and its global cultural appeal. As a major economic hub, Rio hosts significant operations in oil and gas—particularly offshore drilling in the Campos Basin—making it a key player in Brazil’s energy sector. The city is also an important center for finance, media, and telecommunications, housing major national corporations and international firms.

Cornerstone International Group provides executive search and leadership development services to a global roster of clients. Both before (with psychometric assessment) and after (onboarding) its search process, the firm looks to ensure the highest possible chance of success in filling talent needs, the firm said. Cornerstone has 66 experienced member firms in both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

New Office in Seoul

Cornerstone opened a new office in Seoul. “The launch of our Seoul office is a strategic milestone in Cornerstone’s global journey,” said Mr. Wan. “South Korea is a thriving hub of innovation and global business. We are here to help Korean companies and multinationals tap into the leadership and talent strategies they need to succeed in today’s fast-changing world.”

“We’re excited to bring Cornerstone’s global expertise to Korea at a time when many Korean companies are expanding their global footprint,” said Ennis Bae, managing partner of Cornerstone Seoul. “Our team is deeply committed to helping both Korean and multinational clients navigate the complexities of leadership, transformation, and talent development. We look forward to becoming a trusted partner to organizations shaping the future of Korea’s economy.”

Mr. Bae has been engaged by major U.S., European and Korean companies to consult on high- level management and human resources issues as well as to recruit executive management talent for their Korean operations. Working predominantly with CEOs, directors and board members, he has a track record in the recruitment of senior executives in a wide scope of business sectors. Prior to establishing Cornerstone Korea / Fortis Partners, Mr. Bae was a managing consultant with MRI Worldwide Korea and was leading financial sector with three junior consultant and researchers.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media