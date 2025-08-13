Cooper Coleman Seeking CFO for the East Coast Zoological Foundation

August 13, 2025 – Chicago-based Cooper Coleman LLC has again been retained by the East Coast Zoological Foundation (ECZF), home of the Brevard Zoo and the upcoming Bowen Aquarium, to lead its search for a new CFO. “We’re honored to continue our work with ECZF’s CEO and board of directors to support its ambitious growth and vision,” said Johnny Cooper, founder and CEO of Cooper Coleman. “The new CFO will complete ECZF’s leadership team, playing a pivotal role in stewarding the organization’s financial future as it deepens its local and national leadership in conservation and environmental education.”

This new executive role comes at a defining moment for ECZF as the organization prepares to expand from its flagship Brevard Zoo to include the new Bowen Aquarium and Conservation Center—ushering in a transformational new chapter of animal wellbeing and conservation. The CFO will serve as a key member of the executive leadership team, helping guide financial strategy and capital planning to ensure the long-term health and sustainability of ECZF’s mission.

The CFO will report directly to the CEO and act as a strategic partner to the board of directors and finance committee. Responsibilities will include oversight of budgeting, forecasting, financial reporting, and investment strategy across both the Zoo and the forthcoming Aquarium campus. The ideal candidate will bring deep financial expertise, strong leadership, and a passion for mission-driven work.

Established in 1986, the East Coast Zoological Foundation operates Brevard Zoo and will soon open the new Aquarium at Port Canaveral, a world-class facility focused on marine conservation. The organization is committed to connecting people with nature and promoting biodiversity through innovative programs, partnerships, and immersive educational experiences.

Chief Philanthropy Officer and COO Searches

Cooper Coleman also helped to recruit Anthony Rivera as chief operating officer of East Coast Zoological Foundation. “Anthony’s wealth of experience in leading world-class attractions, combined with his strategic and operational expertise, makes him the perfect fit to guide ECZF through its next phase of growth,” said Keith Winston, CEO. “As we prepare for the building and operations of our new Aquarium and continue expanding our conservation and education initiatives, his leadership will be essential in strengthening our operations and enhancing the experiences we offer to guests and the community.”

Mr. Rivera, a seasoned leader with over 30 years of experience in operational strategy, guest experience, and revenue generation, most recently served as COO at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, where he developed and implemented a long-term master plan for expansion, revenue growth, and guest engagement.

Cooper Coleman also recently placed Robyn Ducharme as the chief philanthropy officer of ECZF. The search was also led by Mr. Cooper. “Robyn’s track record of scaling development programs and leading high-performing teams makes her the perfect fit to help ECZF achieve its ambitious expansion goals,” said Mr. Cooper. “Her thoughtful approach to philanthropy and deep understanding of mission-driven organizations will be instrumental as ECZF advances its campaign and deepens its impact on conservation education, animal care, and species survival. The commitment donors and community stakeholders have made to this organization over three decades deserves to be matched with only the best stewardship of their resources. Robyn and her team are poised to deliver on that.”

Founded in 2020, Cooper Coleman is a full-service executive search and consulting firm partnering exclusively with non-profit organizations, foundations, and research and academic institutions to drive meaningful growth. Its team moves organizations forward by placing “the right leaders in the right roles at the right time” and helps to strengthen their management and fundraising capacity to amplify their mission and impact.

Bill Coleman is principal and co-founder of Cooper Coleman. He has more than 16 years of leadership experience throughout the social sector. He partnered with his father-in-law, William B. Coleman, to establish Cooper Coleman as a firm that “prioritizes making the essential services of executive search accessible to organizations across the social sector, knowing the transformational impact having the right leaders in the right roles can have on an organization and its mission,” the firm said. Mr. Coleman has more than 25 years’ experience in retained executive search, including leading his own firm, Coleman Search Consulting LLC, for more than 10 years until its sale in 2018.

Mr. Cooper has worked with publicly and privately held corporations in the recruitment of C-level operating, finance, human resources, sales/marketing, supply chain, and technology executives. Prior to Cooper Coleman, he founded and led Coleman Search Consulting LLC, for more than 10 years before selling the firm.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media