COORS Leadership Capital Seeks CFO for Northeast Montana Health Services

April 19, 2023 – Given the speed at which market conditions, business strategies, and operational structures have changed in recent years, businesses are more aware than ever of the crucial role the chief financial officer plays in shaping and driving a company’s strategic direction. Charlotte, NC-based COORS Leadership Capital was recently selected by Northeast Montana Health Services to lead in its search for a new CFO. Stephen Hartz is leading the assignment. The incoming CFO will be expected to create, coordinate, and evaluate the financial programs and supporting systems of the hospital, said the search firm. They must also develop and implement finance, billing, accounting, and auditing procedures. This leader will be charged with analyzing cash flow, cost controls, and expenses for expansion and improvements of the current hospital. They will also provide detailed financial reports that allow for data trending on monthly basis. In addition, the CFO will establish and implement short and long range departmental goals, objectives, policies, and operating procedures.

The search firm is looking for candidates with more than five years of experience in a senior-level finance or accounting position; seven-plus years’ experience in a healthcare environment is preferred. Experience and/or knowledge of working in rural health/critical access hospital setting is also preferred. Candidates must be proficient in written and verbal communication skills and have the ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with hospital staff and community.

Northeast Montana Health Services is a critical access hospital offering comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services and 24-hour emergency care in in two locations: Wolf Point and Poplar, MT.

Experienced Search Firm

Founded in 1999 by Cheryl Coors, COORS Leadership Capital is a retained, certified woman-owned small business specializing in consulting and executive search services. Its processes are designed to enhance executive leadership, physician alignment, communication, and organizational effectiveness.

Ms. Coors began her career in nursing and progressively transitioned through practice management, biotech sales management, and executive search. With over 30 years of healthcare experience, she has a unique perspective in understanding the challenges facing the healthcare industry. Ms. Coors has placed over 500 professionals at varying levels and transformed numerous organizations. She is a certified behavioral analyst and has a master’s degree in healthcare administration.

Mr. Hartz, chief operations officer, has 20 years of experience in business, military service, leadership development, and implementation. He retired from the Navy in December of 2020 after servicing 20 years in the U.S. Navy as an officer, helicopter pilot, and leader. His experience includes budget development, resource requirements, risk mitigation, resource management, conflict resolution, acquisition, personnel management, and integrated operations.

The Market for CFOs

The market for senior finance executives remains candidate-centric and brisk, according to Andy Miller, CEO of BrainWorks. “While public discussion of macroeconomic conditions continues to hint at inflation and recession, finance professionals remain fully employed and heavily engaged,” he said. “Among the finance executives, CFOs and business unit financial officers remain in high demand, both to provide oversight for portfolio companies in the PE space and to engage newly created business units by expanding public companies. Tax talent has been in demand for many years and is increasingly scarce. Global and complex tax guidance and leadership, including managers, directors, and analysts remain essential in the proliferation of business strategies. Also engaged at high volume over the last 12 months are controllers, analysts, and FP&A professionals.”

The Evolving Role of the CFO

Given the speed at which market conditions, business strategies, and operational structures have changed in recent years, businesses are more aware than ever of the crucial role the chief financial officer plays in shaping and driving a company’s strategic direction. A just-released report by BoardEx of “The Role of the CFO 2022” examines more than 1,400 CFOs who lead major publicly traded companies across 16 countries around the world. Let’s take a closer look.

At the sector level, geopolitical uncertainty, legislative uncertainty, and uncertainty regarding interest rates, inflation, and the potential for recession create sector-level challenges. While forecasting is fraught with uncertainty, BrainWorks believes that inflation has peaked and that recession is largely a lagging story at this point. “Given the degree of uncertainty in the world, any assessment of what financial services will face in the future is at best educated guessing,” said Mr. Miller. “That said, the challenge of securing top talent, the sufficiency of talent in the marketplace, the rate of change between currencies, tax implications of selected business strategies and the proper filing of documents in support of such strategies, accurate forecasting, analytics, and planning will all remain needful in the sector.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media