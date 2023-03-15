College Sports Solutions Retained by New Mexico State to Find New Men’s Head Basketball Coach

March 15, 2023 – College Sports Solutions (CSS) has been selected by New Mexico State University (NMSU) to lead in its search for a new men’s head basketball coach. Former coach Greg Heiar was fired after the second scandal involving the program during his tenure as head coach. In November, forward Mike Peake was involved in a deadly shooting in Albuquerque. In addition, an Aggies player made serious hazing allegations against three of his teammates in a NMSU police report. Current athletic director Mario Moccia said that there is no timeline for hiring a new men’s basketball coach, but that hiring a search firm is unlikely to delay the process substantially.

The New Mexico State University was founded in 1904. The Aggies compete in the Western Athletic Conference and played in the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament in 2022. The Aggies are one of 34 college basketball teams with multiple NBA retired jerseys from former players.

College Sports Solutions is a full-service and integrated provider of collegiate athletic consulting, strategies, and solutions to universities, intercollegiate conferences, and collegiate organizations. The firm provides executive search services for coach and administrator searches.

Recruiting Top Coaches

CSS clients run the gamut of collegiate sports institutions, including Auburn University, Alabama State University, Alabama A & M University, Boise State University, Brigham Young University, University of Colorado, Colorado State University, Grand Canyon University, Montana State University, New Mexico State University, Oregon State University, Presbyterian College, Tulane University, Virginia Commonwealth University, University of Central Missouri, University of Houston, University of Minnesota, University of New Mexico, University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill), University of North Carolina (Charlotte), University of Northern Iowa, University of South Dakota, University of South Florida, and University of Utah.

With over 25 years of intercollegiate athletics management experience, president Jeff Schemmel is a former athletic director who has served in key leadership positions within the NCAA, the Mountain West Conference, and Conference USA, and at schools in the Big 12, Big Ten, and Pac-12 conferences. He was director of athletics at San Diego State University from 2005 to 2009. During his tenure, he negotiated the school’s first comprehensive apparel/equipment contract with Nike and was responsible for hiring and retaining many of the school’s successful coaches and administrators.

