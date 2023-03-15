NPAworldwide Adds 22 New Member Firms in the U.S.

March 15, 2023 – Member-owned recruitment network NPAworldwide has added 22 new member locations in the U.S. “Congratulations to each of our new member firms,” said Dave Nerz, president of NPAworldwide. “By joining our recruiting network, these firms are invested as owners. Our continued membership growth allows independent recruitment firms to more effectively serve their clients and candidates by adding or increasing split placements.” NPAworldwide membership is offered on a selective basis to independently-owned recruitment firms who meet the network’s enrollment criteria and have a strategic interest in making split placements.

New Member Firms

• Scout Hiring, located in Miami, specializes in technology recruitment.

• Applicant Starter, headquartered in Atlanta, is a recruiting firm with whose areas of focus include solar power, energy, telecommunications, and insurance.

• Advance Management Solutions LLC, based in Dover, DE, are specialists in healthcare, finance, IT, and non-IT roles

• MGS Consulting, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is focused on finance, accounting, and IT/fintech

• ReqOverflow, located in Chicago, focuses on technology recruitment.

• Grammar INC, based in Wilmington, DE, areas of focus include accounting/financial services, biomedical/pharmaceutical/medical device, chemical process, engineering/operations/manufacturing, healthcare, and technology.

• ZimZee Recruiting, headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, are high-tech recruitment specialists serving clients throughout the U.S.

• Ali Recruiting, located in Atlanta, is a healthcare recruitment firm.

• Whizport, based in Washington, D.C., specializes in IT recruitment.

• Synergy Staffing, headquartered in Albany, NY, is a recruiting firm with primary specialties in IT, engineering, and healthcare.

• Fast Action Staffing, located in Sacramento, CA, is a firm with areas of focus including accounting/financial services, biomedical/pharmaceutical/medical device, cybersecurity, engineering/operations/manufacturing, and technology.

• Work Guru LLC, based in Los Angeles, is a firm with a primary specialty area in engineering/operations/manufacturing.

• SAS Executive Search LLC, headquartered in New York City, focuses on placing CPAs, accountants, and other professionals exclusively at CPA firms throughout the U.S.

• Hummer Agribusiness Search Inc., located in Iowa City, IA, provides recruitment services for growth-oriented agricultural companies, with an emphasis in crop inputs including: plant nutrition, crop protection, seed, biologicals, soil health, and crop enhancement

• The Brentwood Group, based in New York City, is a firm whose industry experience spans the food, beverage, pharmaceutical /medical devices/biotechnology, construction, and many other manufacturing and service industry clients.

• Ironman Staffing Medical Services Inc., based in Miami, focuses on healthcare/medical recruitment including registered nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, medical assistants, and radiologic technologists

• Riccione Resources, located in Dallas, specializes in software engineering and related disciplines.

• The Rep Company LLC, headquartered in Topeka, KS, is a firm whose areas of focus include manufacturing and supply chain, SaaS, and arts and entertainment.

• Oculus Search Partners LLC, based in Boston, is a boutique recruitment firm specializing in software, information technology, healthcare, engineering, human resources, accounting/finance, manufacturing, logistics/ distribution/ supply chain, food/beverage, biotech, pharma, and more

• Viper Staffing Services, located in Los Angeles, primarily serves the legal and accounting industries.

• Keyresourcesllc, based in Atlanta, is a firm whose areas of focus include accounting/financial services, banking, biomedical/pharmaceutical/medical device, cross-industry functions, cybersecurity, engineering/operations/manufacturing, healthcare, legal, and technology.

• work22INcorporated, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, is a firm whose primary focus is in manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, IT, and warehouse.

