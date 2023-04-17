Claro Analytics Names VP of Partnerships

April 17, 2023 – Claro Analytics, a WilsonHCG company and global labor market intelligence provider, has appointed Marc Mapes as vice president of partnerships. “We’re delighted Marc has joined the Claro team,” said Michael Beygelman, founder of Claro and now EVP of product at WilsonHCG. “Demand for real-time labor market intelligence is growing rapidly because it gives companies the ability to forecast and adapt to the ever-changing labor market. Mapes will help us build even more strategic partnerships with organizations across the globe so we can transform the way they’re making decisions.”

Mr. Mapes, who has more than a decade of experience in HR technology, will be responsible for building strategic partnerships and driving business growth. He previously served as senior account executive with ZoomInfo. Prior to that, Mr. Mapes served in the same position with Monster. He also held various roles with Lumesse and Avature. Mr. Mapes also founded a software company.

“Claro has long had a reputation as a thought leader in the HR tech and labor market intelligence space, and I’m excited to be part of such an innovative company,” said Mr. Mapes. “Access to real-time labor data is critical in this current economic climate as it can show organizations what’s happening right now rather than what happened several months ago (which is simply too late in this fast-moving market).”

Claro also announced a new module called Discovery, which is built upon its global labor market intelligence platform. Discovery offers recruiters and sourcers a modern user experience for managing and engaging with more than 450 million profiles globally.

Claro Analytics, which was established in 2014 by Michael Beygelman, is a talent intelligence technology platform with unique capabilities to provide real-time talent market insights to help organizations make more evidence-based, strategic decisions about talent.

Recently Acquired

Last year, WilsonHCG acquired Claro Analytics. “WilsonHCG identified a gap in the market for talent intelligence insights delivered ‘as a service’ that Claro Analytics was filling,” said John Wilson, CEO at WilsonHCG. “In this competitive talent landscape, global organizations need access to real-time labor market data more than ever before, but many lack the resources to be able to collect and apply the insights.”

“This acquisition means we’re able to provide even more comprehensive real-time talent insights to help organizations attract and retain talent,” he said. “I’ve known Michael for a number of years and his passion for innovation is unmatched.”

WilsonHCG Acquires Personify

Wilson Human Capital Group (WilsonHCG) has acquired Personify, a Raleigh, NC-based recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Personify is one of the largest life sciences and healthcare RPO providers in the world, so this expansion enables continued growth while cementing our position as a global leader in talent acquisition,” said John Wilson, CEO of WilsonHCG. “The partnership aligns two mission-driven organizations with a desire to exceed client expectations. Personify is a company that cares about its people and clients as much as we do, and that’s why this acquisition is so exciting. Together, we’ll set new standards in the talent space.”

Based in Tampa, FL, WilsonHCG provides a full suite of configurable talent solutions, including recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), executive search, contingent talent solutions, and talent consulting. The firm has operated as a strategic partner to some of the world’s top brands in helping them plan and execute on talent acquisition on a global basis.

WilsonHCG has offices throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. The firm’s presence spans more than 65 countries and six continents. It has more than 700 employees serving clients across six continents and 40 countries.

British-based 3i Group recently agreed to invest $120 million of equity in Wilson Human Capital Group. “We have known the 3i team for a number of years and they have demonstrated a clear commitment to investing in our space,” said Mr. Wilson. “There is a strong cultural fit between our organizations and a shared ambition to continue building WilsonHCG into the global talent solutions leader. Further, 3i’s international network will enable us to continue expanding our already global footprint so we can serve our customers in even more international locations.”

