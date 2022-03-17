WilsonHCG Acquires Claro Analytics

March 17, 2022 – Global talent solutions provider Wilson Human Capital Group (WilsonHCG) has acquired Claro Analytics as it continues to grow its talent intelligence capabilities. Claro Analytics, which was established in 2014 by Michael Beygelman, is a talent intelligence technology platform with unique capabilities to provide real-time talent market insights to help organizations make more evidence-based, strategic decisions about talent. “WilsonHCG identified a gap in the market for talent intelligence insights delivered ‘as a service’ that Claro Analytics was filling,” said John Wilson, CEO at WilsonHCG. In this competitive talent landscape, global organizations need access to real-time labor market data more than ever before, but many lack the resources to be able to collect and apply the insights.

“This acquisition means we’re able to provide even more comprehensive real-time talent insights to help organizations attract and retain talent,” he said. “I’ve known Michael for a number of years and his passion for innovation is unmatched.” The acquisition of Claro Analytics will pave the way for WilsonHCG to launch a new offering that will provide on-demand and outsourced talent intelligence services.

“I’m excited to be joining forces with John and the WilsonHCG team at a unique moment in history when data has become the only credible currency that can help organizations hire and retain diverse talent,” said Mr. Beygelman. “Our partnership with WilsonHCG will enable Claro Analytics to make investments in innovation and product development, and we can leverage WilsonHCG’s global footprint to accelerate our growth.”

Based in Tampa, FL, WilsonHCG provides a full suite of configurable talent solutions, including recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), executive search, contingent talent solutions, and talent consulting. The firm has operated as a strategic partner to some of the world’s top brands in helping them plan and execute on talent acquisition on a global basis.

WilsonHCG has offices throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. The firm’s presence spans more than 65 countries and six continents. It has more than 700 employees serving clients across six continents and 40 countries.

Recent Funding

British-based 3i Group recently agreed to invest $120 million of equity in Wilson Human Capital Group. “We have known the 3i team for a number of years and they have demonstrated a clear commitment to investing in our space,” said Mr. Wilson. “There is a strong cultural fit between our organizations and a shared ambition to continue building WilsonHCG into the global talent solutions leader. Further, 3i’s international network will enable us to continue expanding our already global footprint so we can serve our customers in even more international locations.”

3i partner and managing director Andrew Olinick, co-head of the PE and infrastructure firm’s North America private equity team and global head of business and technology services, said his firm has been tracking the RPO space and WilsonHCG for several years. “WilsonHCG’s high-performance culture and deep commitment to driving superior outcomes for its clients give us conviction that the company will continue to grow rapidly in its markets,” he said. “The business is highly regarded and is continuing its international expansion journey, following the recent acquisition of Profile in Asia, where we see the opportunity for WilsonHCG to serve its clients across all talent acquisition solutions.”

London-based 3i has two complementary businesses, private equity and infrastructure, specializing in core investment markets in Northern Europe and North America. The firm’s PE team provides investment solutions for growing companies, backing entrepreneurs and management teams of mid-market companies with an EV typically between €100m – €500m. The firm backs international growth plans, providing access to our network and expertise to accelerate the growth of companies across the consumer, industrial, healthcare, and business and technology services industries.

Recent Acquisitions

Acquisitions and consolidations continue to make news in the recruiting industry, with a number of notable purchases in recent months. Here is a sampling from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

Diversified Search Group (DSG), a leading search firm backed by private equity firm ShoreView Industries, has acquired Alta Associates, a Flemington, NJ-based search firm founded by Joyce Brocaglia specializing in cybersecurity, IT risk management, and data privacy. Hunt Scanlon Ventures, based in Greenwich, Conn., facilitated the introduction and transaction between both organizations. “This is a strategic acquisition that will add significantly to our business offering in a key field that touches every client we serve,” said Aileen Alexander, CEO of Diversified Search Group. “Cybersecurity, data privacy, and resiliency are top priorities for boards and senior leadership across every sector of our economy.

Excel Sports Management, an industry-leading sports agency, has agreed to acquire sports and entertainment executive search firm Nolan Partners . London-based Nolan Partners will continue to be led by chief executive officer Paul Nolan and president Chad Biagini while operating as a new vertical within Excel’s properties division. Primarily focused on senior executive and board level roles, Nolan Partners works on a global basis with clients that range from sports teams, governing bodies, professional leagues, venues, agencies, broadcasters, and other corporate organizations in sports. The firm also has a performance practice that focuses on placing general managers/sporting directors, sports medicine, sports science, and recruitment specialists.

Haddonfield, NJ-based True, a global executive talent management platform, has acquired climate technology and sustainability executive search firm Hobbs & Towne, Inc. (HTI). Led by Andy Towne and Bob Hobbs, HTI will continue to serve its clients and provide a greater range of capabilities under True. True, one of the fastest growing search firms of the past decade, reported global revenues of $116.5 million last year. The firm placed No. 7 in the Hunt Scanlon Top 25 rankings. Hobbs & Towne ranked No. 24 and was crowned the fastest growing search firm of the year, reporting a 59 percent growth rate.

ZRG Partners, a leading search firm backed by private equity firm RFE Investment Partners, has acquired boutique strategy consulting firm Brimstone Consulting Group LLC . Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “The complementary nature of our businesses made Brimstone an obvious partner for ZRG, as we continue to expand our portfolio of talent advisory solutions,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “Further ensuring a new CEO is successful with the proven process of Brimstone will create a new paradigm for CEO transitions.”

Korn Ferry has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lucas Group . “This combination is the right move at the right time,” said Korn Ferry CEO Gary D. Burnison. “Today’s workscape is being transformed before our eyes – people working anywhere, everywhere and at any time. Professionals are on the move. Boomers are retiring, and career nomads are looking for change – early and often. We are seizing this opportunity to help clients find the right talent who are highly agile with specialized skills and expertise to help them drive superior performance.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media