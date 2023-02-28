CarterBaldwin Recruits Fourth President for Goodpasture Christian School

February 28, 2023 – CarterBaldwin Executive Search has assisted in the recruitment of Jeff Bixenman as the new president of Goodpasture Christian School (GCS). Partner Chris Hornsby and search consultant Joe Bradley led the assignment. “We earnestly sought God’s guidance to bring us the best person who would lead GCS forward,” said Frank Batson, chairman GCS board of directors. A search committee, comprised of GCS board members, was established to identify potential candidates. The search process began in the spring of 2022. CarterBaldwin conducted a nationwide search and worked closely with the GCS board of directors to identify and screen high-potential applicants.

CarterBaldwin contacted 75 potential candidates, which after initial screenings, yielded over a dozen top applicants. Additional rounds of screenings by the search committee and interviews with CarterBaldwin ultimately narrowed the field to four candidates. The four finalists were interviewed by the entire GCS board the first week of February.

“After an extensive national search and a thorough process reviewing many excellent candidates, the board unanimously concluded that Dr. Jeff Bixenman is the best fit to lead Goodpasture into the future,” said Marty Rothschild, director of the search committee. “We are deeply grateful to Jeff and commend him for his strong stewardship of the school as we worked through the search process.”

Dr. Bixenman’s relationship with the Goodpasture school community began as a fourth grade student and continued through high school graduation (class of 1996). He returned to teach at Goodpasture after graduating from Lipscomb University (Nashville, TN) with a bachelor’s degree. Over the years, he also held the positions of coach, middle school principal, and high school principal. Prior to being appointed as president, he served as the director of academics and operations.

“I am honored to be selected by our board of directors to serve as the fourth president of Goodpasture Christian School,” said Dr. Bixenman. “The school has a rich tradition and is well-known throughout the independent school world. We have an outstanding school community, which was validated by this week’s visit and feedback from the accreditation committee. While we have a great history, I also believe God has great things in store for us going forward. I am ready to get started.”

CarterBaldwin Places 16th President at Oklahoma Baptist University

CarterBaldwin recruited Heath Thomas as the 16th president of Oklahoma Baptist University. Dr. Thomas was selected following a nine-month process. Oklahoma Baptist University is a private Baptist liberal arts university in Shawnee, OK. It was established in 1910 and is owned by the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma.

Goodpasture Christian School is a private Christ-centered school located in Madison, TN. It first opened as East Nashville Christian School in 1966. During the 1967-1968 school year B.C. Goodpasture, editor of the Gospel Advocate, was added to the board of directors. Later, the school was formally named B.C. Goodpasture Christian School in honor of Mr. Goodpasture’s outstanding contribution as a church leader, lecturer, and author. The mission of the GCS faculty, students, and parents is to collaboratively build relationships with Jesus, provide academic excellence, and develop the skills to prepare students for Christian service to others. GCS students

Proven Search Consultants

Headquartered in Atlanta, CarterBaldwin provides executive search services in the healthcare, technology, non-profit, consumer services, industrial, and media/telecom sectors. Its clients include name-brand institutions, such as KPMG, ADP, Teradata, First Data, Duke University, New York Life, Fleet Pride, and Berkshire Hathaway. The firm is listed among a variety of rankings published by Hunt Scanlon Media, including its Top 50, Private Equity Power 100, and Top 40 Higher Education Search Firms.

Mr. Hornsby leads CarterBaldwin’s faith-based K-12 education practice, where he conducts superintendent, head of school, and president searches for independent Christian schools, both traditional and classical, educational ministries of churches, and university-model Christian schools. Through his work with non-profits, colleges and universities, K-12 schools, and their leaders and boards.

Mr. Bradley spent over two decades working in private K-12 schools, initially in operational, financial, and fundraising roles, and ultimately leading three private Christian schools as head of School. He now applies his business experience, organizational acumen, and K-12 leadership skills at CarterBaldwin, where he serves as a consultant to our K-12, higher education, and non-profit clients.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media