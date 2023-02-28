NPAworldwide Adds Five New Member Firms in Asia Pacific

February 28, 2023 – Member-owned recruitment network NPAworldwide has added five new member locations in Asia-Pacific. “Congratulations to each of our new member firms,” said Dave Nerz, president of NPAworldwide. “By joining our recruiting network, these firms are invested as owners. Our continued membership growth allows independent recruitment firms to more effectively serve their clients and candidates by adding or increasing split placements.” NPAworldwide membership is offered on a selective basis to independently-owned recruitment firms who meet the network’s enrollment criteria and have a strategic interest in making split placements.

New Member Firms

• APlus Career Recruitment Co., headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, has experience serving clients in different sectors, including manufacturing, automotive, electronics, chemical, retail, and life science. With over 15 years experience in the business, the company offers various choices of solutions such as executive search, contingent recruitment, recruitment project, recruitment as a service (RaaS), and HR solutions, etc.

• Reimagine Talent, located in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, has a focus is on professional roles with the manufacturing, supply chain, and procurement sectors. Tabitha West is the founder of the firm. In over 14 years she has worked within a diverse range of industries on roles ranging from entry level through to CEO level.

• Artemis SEA, headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, provides recruitment services across multiple industry verticals including automotive manufacturers and auto parts suppliers, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and food companies, energy and power suppliers, industrial manufacturers, and global logistics leaders. The firm has over 100 major Asian corporations and multinational corporations as our partners, and they have a professional network in every Southeast Asian country.

• Temp and Agnew, based in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, provides temporary and contract placements within the financial services, insurance, and business support sectors. The Temp & Agnew recruitment team has over 25 years of temp recruitment experience. The firm is led by Melissa Agnew.

• The Recruitment People, headquartered in Queensland, Australia, is a generalist recruitment firm with experience across the following sectors: corporate and commercial, FMCG and industrial companies, contact center, sales, accounts and finance, and management and executive.

Recruiting Relationships

Recruiting is a relationship business. Having conversations and building relationships with clients, candidates, and trading partners will lead to long-lasting relationships, loyalty, and repeat business, as opposed to one-off hires. But due to the current nature of the recruiting business and a candidate shortage, recruiters must act quickly to fill roles, and because of this, there are many recruiters who treat sourcing and recruiting as a transaction, says member-owned recruitment network NPAworldwide in a new report. These recruiters fail to see the big picture, the long-term view that today’s candidate may be tomorrow’s hiring manager.

“But relationships still need to be cultivated through frequent communication — preferably in-person or by phone,” said NPAworldwide’s Liz Carey, who authored the report. “Candidates receive so many messages through LinkedIn and emails, that it can be hard to stand out amongst the masses. Similarly, potential trading partners may receive resumes thrown at them by so many other recruiters.”

It is important that recruiters value deep relationships with their trading partners, as with their clients and candidates. “Building that personal connection requires a significant investment of time and effort,” said NPAworldwide. “Our most successful members treat their trading partners the same way they treat their clients. And many of those business relationships evolve into true friendships, with members helping run each others’ businesses while their partner is out of commission due to illness, or attending weddings of their NPA friends.”

