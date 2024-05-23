Carrington & Carrington Called in to Fill Senior Position for Rochester Regional Health

May 23, 2024 – Carrington & Carrington Diversity Executive Search has been called in by Rochester Regional Health in Rochester, NY, to lead in its search for a vice president/CAO, system service line operations-cancer. This executive will be responsible for assisting in developing the vision, strategy, and standardizing care delivery throughout the assigned service line(s) within Rochester Regional Health. The position works in collaboration with multiple executives and physician leaders throughout the health system. This leader will develop and execute on growth targets/KPIs for the assigned service line at Rochester Regional Health and be a catalyst for financial and operational growth.

Candidates should have a master’s degree in business, management, or related field. They must have four to six years of progressive managerial and leadership experience and a proven track record in departmental, program, and project management, including oversight of personnel and budget required. Prior experience in oncology is required.

Carrington & Carrington also notes that those applying will have a strong record of successful leadership in an executive level role in hospital administration or similar healthcare segment is a must as well as strategic and visionary leadership capacity with strong financial and operational strength.

Candidates will have demonstrated success in managing operational and service line growth as well as strong project management skills, experience and familiarity with a breadth of related approaches designed to deliver on requirements and milestones throughout the entire lifecycle. In addition, candidates will have the ability to easily interact with all levels of organizational leadership while translating information succinctly to provide appropriate strategic directions and recommendations to senior leadership. They will have the ability to conduct sophisticated and creative analysis of complex data and translate the results into actionable plans, deliverables, messaging, and presentations.

Rochester Regional Health is an integrated health system that was formed in 2014 by the joining of Rochester General and Unity Health systems, and acquiring of St. Lawrence Health System in 2021. The network includes nine hospitals, ElderONE/PACE (Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and home health programs, a college of health careers, outpatient laboratories, rehabilitation programs and surgical centers, independent and assisted living centers and skilled nursing facilities.

Seasoned Search Professionals

Carrington & Carrington, with offices in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Memphis, was founded in 1979 and specializes in the recruitment and placement of African Americans, Latinos, women, LGBTQ, and other diverse professionals. It places middle management and senior level executives across various industries and functional areas. Co-founded by Willie and Marian Carrington, the firm ranks as one of the most respected African American-owned search firms in the nation.

Mr. Carrington has played and continues to play a significant role in increasing the representation of diverse professionals in major companies including banking, finance, manufacturing, and utilities. Prior to this, he was executive director of Inroads/Chicago and an auditor for the former CPA firm Arthur Andersen & Company.

Ms. Carrington is heavily focused in the firm’s healthcare, academic, and non-profit sectors. She was previously a human resources and operations executive with Allstate Insurance. She focuses in large part on the healthcare, academic, and non-profit sectors.

Recently, Ms. Carrington sat down with Hunt Scanlon Media to discuss the Federal Trade Commission’s new rule that bans non-compete clauses for workers across all industries, with limited exceptions. “I am expressing my strong support for the new law that seeks to ban non-compete clauses in employment contracts,” said Ms. Carrington. “As a search leader, I have witnessed firsthand the negative impact these clauses can have on individuals and the broader economy. Non-compete clauses restrict employees from working for a competitor or starting a competing business for a certain period after leaving their current job.”

“While these clauses may have been intended to protect businesses, they often have the unintended consequence of limiting job mobility, stifling innovation, and suppressing wages,” Ms. Carrington says. “By banning non-compete clauses, the new law will help foster a more competitive and dynamic labor market. It will enable employees to seek better opportunities and utilize their skills and knowledge more effectively. This, in turn, will encourage innovation and entrepreneurship, leading to economic growth and job creation. Moreover, banning non-compete clauses is a matter of fairness.”

“These clauses disproportionately affect minorities and low wage workers who are less able to negotiate the terms of their employment,” said Ms. Carrington. “They can be particularly harmful in industries where there are few employers to choose from, leaving them with little choice but to accept these restrictive terms. In conclusion, this ban is a step in the right direction towards creating a more equitable and vibrant labor market that benefits both employees and businesses.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media