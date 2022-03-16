Calibre One Expands Search Staff

March 16, 2022 – Executive search firm Calibre One has named Jose Martinez as partner. Based in Chicago, he will combine his knowledge of manufacturing and advanced technology to assist companies that are embracing “the fourth industrial revolution” and building high performing digital teams, according to Calibre One. “We’re very pleased to welcome Jose and his forward-thinking expertise to our firm,” said Tom Barnes, managing partner. “Jose really has a keen grasp on how manufacturing and progressive technology can and should work together for companies to thrive and grow. He understands exactly what skills are needed at all levels of industrial manufacturing to launch new business models for enterprise while embracing innovation and digital transformation.”

Mr. Martinez previously served in several leadership roles for global management and technology consulting firms and was responsible for practice management and providing advisory services to Fortune 500 companies. He’s guided sizeable, cross-functional consulting teams in the design, planning and launch of leading-edge business solutions, and in the early stages of his career, he held various CIO positions. Mr. Martinez most recently served as managing partner at DHR Global, where he focused on identifying top executive talents across multiple industries with proven expertise and a successful track record in leading digital transformation and technology modernization across multiple geographies. Before that, he was managing partner at TalentRISE.

Mr. Martinez serves on the board of the Chicago Public Library Foundation as treasurer and chairperson for the audit and finance committee and is a member of the Economic Club of Chicago and the Executives Club of Chicago.

“Industry 4.0 is the intersection of advanced technology and industrial manufacturing,” said Mr. Martinez. “More and more manufacturers are recognizing the demand for cutting-edge technologies along with sophisticated talent who can lead, implement, and expand transformation initiatives. Innovative technologies, done correctly, can have a massive impact on ROI and in some cases, provide an entirely new revenue streams for the enterprise.”

International Recruiters

An international recruiting boutique specializing in working with technology-centric businesses at all stages of development, Calibre One’s client list includes AMEX, Flex, eBay, Expedia, NetSuite, Monster, TripAdvisor, Symantec, and Fiserv & Hearst. Established in 1999, the firm has offices in San Francisco, London, New York, and Singapore. Calibre One specializes in managing high-level executive searches for software, hardware, business services, communications, cleantech. and internet businesses. The firm also works with leading investors in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Israel.

Late last year, Calibre One named John Staines as partner based in Los Angeles. “John’s personal and professional desire for driving business results through a culture of belonging really resonated with our own culture at Calibre One,” said Tom Barnes, managing partner. “In fact, our Culture Quotient initiative plays directly into his impressive goal of helping employers improve their workplace by inspiring all employees to be themselves as they come together to drive innovation, new products, a more focused go-to-market strategy, and improved profitability.”

A global human resources and talent acquisition leader with over 30 years’ experience recruiting and optimizing global leadership teams, Mr. Staines has advised clients from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies in such industries as consumer, healthcare, technology, supply chain and more. Before joining Calibre One, he worked as a managing partner at ZRG Partners in Los Angeles. Prior to that, he held senior roles with PepsiCo, Mattel, The Gap, and Cigna. He was founder and CEO of Global HR Solutions, a global consulting firm, providing strategic HR solutions to companies such as Owens Corning, British Petroleum, Hyatt Hotels, Amway, and more, again with emphasis on developing inclusive leadership teams to maximize business growth and profitability.

Calibre One also named Victoria Lakers as a partner based in San Diego, CA. Ms. Lakers is a dual specialist in C-suite placements for innovative mission-driven consumer businesses and investor-backed B2B software companies. She was previously a partner at boutique search firm The Lancer Group focused on C-suite and board placements for private equity-backed portfolio companies, where she also led its diversity practice.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media