Caliber Associates Recruits Chief Scientific Officer for Atreca

July 19, 2022 – San Diego, CA- based Caliber Associates recently placed Stephen Gould as the chief scientific officer of Atreca, a clinical-stage biotechnology company. “Stephen is an exceptional scientific leader with particular experience in the development of weaponized antibody-based therapeutics, and we are excited to welcome him to the Atreca team,” said John Orwin, CEO of Atreca. “Our discovery platform has proven to be highly productive in generating promising tumor-selective lead antibodies against novel targets and target epitopes, and Stephen’s expertise will be invaluable as we continue to build and advance our preclinical pipeline.”

Dr. Gould is joining Atreca following 15 years at Genentech, where he held positions of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as executive director, translational oncology. At Genentech, he led a team focused on developing tumor specific antibodies weaponized with immune-targeting arms or drug payloads for use in both hematologic and solid tumors, including two approved medicines. Prior to joining Genentech, Dr. Gould served as senior director, oncology at Curis. Dr. Gould received his PhD from the University of Connecticut Health Center in Development Biology and held postdoctoral fellowships at the University of California San Francisco in the department of orthopedic surgery, and University of Virginia in the department of biology.

“Atreca has built a powerful discovery and development platform based on a unique approach to identifying tumor-targeting antibodies from human immune responses,” said Dr. Gould. “I am pleased to join Atreca’s talented scientific team and look forward to helping advance the company’s highly promising pipeline of novel, weaponized antibodies.”

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca’s platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumors.

Caliber Associates, founded in 1988, is focused exclusively on the life sciences sector. The firm has partnered with over 200 leading companies and has completed upwards of 750 searches, placing strategic leaders with broad therapeutic and functional reach. The firm has offices in San Diego, Atlanta, and Philadelphia.

Among the roles the firm has recently filled include chief scientific officer for GentiBio, vice president of project management at Locanabio, and CEO for Caraway Therapeutics.

In this brand new episode of "Talent Talks," Hunt Scanlon Media host Rob Adams is joined by Steve Hochberg, CEO of Caliber Associates. In this podcast, Mr. Hochberg discusses how COVID-19 has changed leadership expectations and then shares how leaders can promote and sustain culture as employees return to the workplace.

Steve Hochberg is the CEO of the firm. He focuses on recruiting CEOs, board members, C-level and strategic teams for emerging life science companies and global biopharmaceutical companies. Mr. Hochberg has assembled a small team of highly experienced, results driven search professionals. Prior to his search career, he held strategic human resources roles with Rhône-Poulenc Rorer, FMC Corp., and Shell Oil Co.

Caliber Associates recently placed Dr. Rosh Dias as the chief medical officer of Coherus BioSciences in Redwood City, CA. “Rosh will make a valuable contribution to the leadership team of Coherus with his deep clinical development experience,” said Mr. Hochberg.

“Rosh is a terrific addition to Coherus at a time when we are sharply focused on successful execution of new product launches and on the advancement of our immuno-oncology development pipeline,” said Denny Lanfear, CEO of Coherus. “A seasoned pharmaceutical executive with a demonstrated record of success leading medical affairs across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, he brings important experience and expertise as we prepare for the launch of up to four new products over the next 18 months.”

