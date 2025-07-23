Caldwell Recruits CEO for Radius Global Market Research

July 23, 2025 – Raj Das and John Heilhecker of Toronto-headquartered Caldwell recently assisted in the recruitment of Rob Wengel as CEO of Radius Global Market Research in New York City. He succeeds managing director Chip Lister, who will remain on the Radius board of directors and continue to advise the company’s strategic initiatives. Mr. Wengel will lead the next chapter of Radius’s growth, strengthening its focus on outcomes-based research that aligns with client priorities—core to the firm’s Brand Growth Navigator framework.

“Rob was carefully selected for his demonstrated leadership and ability to create new opportunities for the organizations we serve,” said Mr. Lister. “He brings a sharp insights perspective and a clear vision for how our work can evolve in step with the dynamic needs of our clients.”

Mr. Wengel joins Radius at a time when industries are undergoing rapid transformation. He will guide the firm’s continued expansion, with a focus on delivering insights-led programs that help clients adapt to change while maintaining a clear line of sight on long-term performance. His appointment builds on Radius’s recent acquisitions—including 7th Sense, which specializes in auto industry insights; Illuminas North America, with deep experience in the tech sector; and Strive, a London-based firm now known as Radius EMEA—which together strengthen the firm’s consulting capabilities and broaden its sector expertise.

“I’m honored to join Radius at such a pivotal moment,” said Mr. Wengel. “The team’s focus on delivering strategic, insight-driven value to clients resonates deeply with my own philosophy. I look forward to building on the company’s strong foundation to drive continued innovation and impact.”

Mr. Wengel brings extensive experience in research, analytics, and innovation across global markets, with a history of guiding both emerging firms and Fortune 500 companies through complex challenges and growth opportunities. Most recently, he served as president at Woxi Inc., where he facilitated the company’s commercial market launch. Prior to that, as CEO of GutCheck, he led through a period of significant growth and oversaw the company’s sale to Toluna. Mr. Wengel has held senior leadership roles at Kantar, Nielsen, BASES, IRI, and Procter & Gamble, where he consistently aligned teams with market needs to deliver meaningful business outcomes.

Related: Caldwell Recruits Chief Marketing Officer for LendingPoint

Radius Global Market Research is a strategic insights consultancy that helps brands navigate complexity, identify growth opportunities, and drive measurable results. Its Brand Growth Navigator framework integrates custom research, analytics, and consulting to align insights with business priorities.

Leading Search Consultants

Mr. Heilhecker is a consultant in Caldwell’s Dallas office and a member of the technology practice. With more than 20 years of experience in executive search and corporate recruiting, he focuses on the recruitment of C-suite and other senior leadership roles across various functional areas.

The Select Guide to America’s Top 250 Executive Search Firms

Hunt Scanlon Media proudly presents the Select Guide to America’s Top 250 Executive Search Firms.

This comprehensive online directory is your definitive resource for finding the best executive search firms to serve your talent needs.

Our guide is meticulously curated to connect you with leading firms that specialize in various industries and functions, ensuring you find the perfect match for your executive recruitment needs.

With over 30 years of experience in executive leadership, Mr. Das is a partner in Caldwell’s technology practice, specializing in recruiting executives in the transformative and disruptive areas at the intersection of media, marketing, technology, big data, analytics, generative AI, robotics, cybersecurity and other high growth emerging technologies.

Canaccord Genuity Group Search

Caldwell also recently placed Neal Weston as chief compliance officer, Canada, for Canaccord Genuity Group. Over the past two decades Mr. Weston been focused on financial services regulation and compliance, helping firms address regulatory developments covering market manipulation, conflicts of interest, suitability, disputes and complaints management, over-the-counter derivatives, anti-money laundering, sanctions management, and regulatory risk management. He specializes in closing the gaps between unprecedented regulatory change, financial markets demands and client priorities, making strategic risk-based solutions.

Mr. Weston most recently served as AVP and chief compliance officer (wealth management compliance) at Sun Life. Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group is an independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets.

Related: Caldwell Recruits Chief Product and Innovation Officer for Beem Credit Union

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media