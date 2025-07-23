Russell Reynolds Associates Assists Shatterproof with CEO Search

July 23, 2025 – After a rigorous, six-month national search led by global leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds Associates, Pam Jenkins has been appointed as Shatterproof, a national non-profit dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in the U.S. She succeeds founder and CEO Gary Mendell, who launched Shatterproof in 2012 following the loss of his son to substance use. Mr. Mendell will remain deeply involved in the organization as chairperson emeritus and member of the executive committee.

“This transition marks a new chapter for Shatterproof,” said Mr. Mendell. “Pam’s deep expertise in public health, passion for health equity and strategic insight make her the right leader for our next phase of impact. As a key advisor to Shatterproof over the years, I’ve come to count on her experience, creativity and innovative thinking to achieve health outcomes and help position Shatterproof for maximum impact.”

Ms. Jenkins, a nationally recognized leader in public health, public affairs and communications, has spent more than three decades counseling and partnering with government agencies as well as numerous healthcare companies and national and international non-profits, to engage stakeholders in critical issues, drive behavior and policy change and improve health outcomes. She most recently served in a dual role as chief public affairs officer and chief public health officer at global communications firm Weber Shandwick, where she led a large North America business unit and oversaw the global public affairs practice. Ms. Jenkins leaves The Weber Shandwick Collective after a 21-year tenure.

As a longtime advisor and Shatterproof board member since 2021, Ms. Jenkins brings a values-driven leadership style focused on innovation, belonging and bold action.

“I am so honored to have the opportunity to take on the biggest public health challenge of our time; and doing so as head of the leading health advocacy organization in mental health and addiction in the country,” said Ms. Jenkins. “Shatterproof is a powerful force for change, and I look forward to building on Gary Mendell’s legacy and partnering with our fabulous board and staff to prevent substance use disorder, improve access to care, fight stigma and save lives. With more than 100,000 people dying of overdoses every year, many of them young adults, combined with dramatic cuts in public health resources and services, the need to drive change and support families and communities has never been more urgent,” she added.

Shatterproof is a national non-profit organization dedicated to reducing the burden of substance use disorder in the U.S. It is focused on increasing access to quality addiction treatment; educating the public on addiction prevention, treatment and recovery; driving change through public policy initiatives; and reducing addiction stigma to ensure that people who use substances or have a substance use disorder can live healthy and fulfilled lives.

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Its 520-plus consultants in 47 offices work with public, private, and non-profit organizations across all industries and regions. The firm also conducts in-depth organizational culture assessment and measures the cultural fit of key leadership and candidates in the following areas: arts and culture, global development, higher education, non-profit health and human services, public sector, social justice and advocacy, as well as trade and professional associations.

