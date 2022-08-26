Caldwell Places New CFO for Ponce Bank

August 26, 2022 – Caldwell has placed Sergio Vaccaro as the new chief financial officer for Bronx, NY-based Ponce Bank. He was formerly CFO for Private Bank Americas, HSBC. Richard C. Perkey, managing partner, and Mark Dillard, consultant, led the assignment. Ponce Bank’s previous CFO, Frank Perez, remains with the bank as executive vice president; he has assumed the newly expanded role of chief investor relations officer.

Mr. Vaccaro has 27 years of accounting experience including 15 years in senior roles at Citigroup, HSBC and Private Bank Americas where he spent five years as CFO after leading financial planning and analysis. Prior to HSBC, Mr. Vaccaro was with Morgan Stanley, where he served as CFO of home loans as well as CFO of high net worth lending. Before that, he was with Citigroup, serving over the course of five years as senior vice president, vice president, and financial management associate. Earlier in his career he was planning and analysis manager for Capsa-Capex.

Invaluable Experience

“It speaks well of our institution’s goals and mission that we are able to attract Sergio Vaccaro as our CFO, a person with invaluable experience and stature in the banking industry,” said Carlos P. Naudon, president and chief executive officer of Ponce Financial Group, the holding company for Ponce Bank.

A native Spanish speaker, Mr. Vaccaro said he is thrilled to be part of a bank that celebrates and elevates so many members of the Latin and immigrant diaspora throughout the New York Area and beyond. “It is a real privilege to join Ponce Financial Group and Ponce Bank; I believe in their mission, and I look forward to contributing to their continued growth and success,” he said.

Ponce Bank, founded in 1960, is a minority depository institution, a community development financial institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Founded in 1960, Ponce Bank maintains branch locations in the Bronx, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Union City, NJ.

Global Financial Services

Caldwell's global financial services practice serves clients in the areas of investment banking and capital markets, asset and wealth management, alternative investments, insurance, consumer financial services and real estate, as well as all shared services and functional capabilities across the financial services sector.

Mr. Perkey, who is based in Atlanta, is a partner in Caldwell’s board and CEO and financial services practices. His board engagements focus on board composition and board recruitment for a diverse set of industries, including asset management, commercial banking, health insurance, information services, life insurance, mortgage banking, natural gas distribution, paper and packaging, payments, and transportation and logistics. With more than 25 years of executive search experience, Mr. Perkey has conducted CEO succession and search projects across North America for leading organizations in the financial services, healthcare, insurance, information services, and consumer products sectors. In his specialty, financial services, he has recruited for all C-suite functional roles for organizations spanning the financial services ecosystem.

Mr. Dillard is based in Caldwell’s Nashville office. With more than 20 years of executive search and business consulting experience, he has demonstrated expertise in recruiting board and senior executives in the life sciences and healthcare industry. In particular, Mr. Dillard develops and executes search strategies and conducts outreach and candidate assessment for client engagements in the healthcare, technology, device, distribution, managed care and provider service space. His in-depth sector knowledge and strong professional network have helped him build a reputation for outstanding search execution and client service.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media