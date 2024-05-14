Buffkin / Baker Leading President Search for Augusta University

May 14, 2024 – Partner-led executive search firm Buffkin / Baker was recently retained by Augusta University to lead in its search for a new president. Partner Ann Yates and associate Dinah DeWitt are leading the assignment. Reporting to the chancellor of the University System of Georgia, the president of Augusta University serves as the campus’ chief executive officer, directs the work of the senior executive leadership team, oversees a budget of approximately $968 million, and is responsible for shaping the vision and strategic direction of the university. The new president will assume the role at a pivotal moment in the institution’s history as the university pursues the ambitious goals articulated in its strategic plan.

The next president of Augusta University should possess innovative, creative, and charismatic leadership qualities while demonstrating integrity, honesty, and dedication to the university’s mission, vision, and culture. The president must have a passion for students; experience executing bold, aspirational, and innovative plans; the ability to make difficult, strategic decisions; and the capacity to build, support, and lead strong teams. An earned terminal degree and a record of teaching and research are preferred.

Buffkin / Baker notes that individuals from industry, government, the military, or other sectors with exemplary leadership in an organization of similar size and complexity and whose experience will garner the respect of faculty and staff, will be given full consideration. Candidates must have experience leading a research university, with demonstrated knowledge of balancing the tripartite mission of research, teaching, and service across all disciplines. The next president of Augusta University must exhibit exceptional leadership qualities, a strong dedication to the university’s mission, vision, and values, as well as possess the experience, energy, stamina, and enthusiasm to enact a bold vision and lead a premiere research institution to even greater levels of achievement.

Located on four campuses in the historic city for which it is named and on four regional campuses across the state, Augusta University is Georgia’s designated health sciences and medical research university, home of the Georgia Cancer Center and the Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center, and one of the country’s top universities for student success.

Buffkin / Baker is a specialty boutique search firm composed of industry leaders in their respective fields and each has over a decade of retained search experience. Their focus as search professionals is to recruit leaders in digital marketing/advertising, technology, healthcare, media/entertainment, finance, higher education, and non-profit. The firm serves public, private, venture, and private equity-backed companies. Its office locations include Nashville, TN; New York; Washington, D.C.; and Winston Salem, NC, with affiliate offices in London.

Buffkin / Baker is a member of Panorama Search, an international federation of retained firms with 18 firms and over 30 offices globally. Buffkin / Baker formed in 2017 with the merger of the Buffkin Group and Baker and Associates LLC.

Ms. Yates serves as a partner in the higher education practice. With a career spanning over two decades, her executive search career includes prior experience at two national executive search firms, most recently at ZRG Partners and before that at Witt/Kieffer where she served as a senior partner. Ms. Yates has completed more than 300 executive-level searches throughout her career, including engagements for presidents, provosts, deans, and vice presidents at leading public and private colleges and universities.

Ms. DeWitt joined Buffkin / Baker in 2023 and serves as an associate with the higher education practice. Her passion for higher education and recruiting was formed during her time at the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University, where she served as a member of the admissions and career management center teams, as well as a campus recruiter for the master of accountancy program.

