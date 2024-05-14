Envision Consulting Assists Ryman Arts with Executive Director Search

May 14, 2024 – Following an extensive search, Pasadena, CA-based Envision Consulting has assisted in the recruitment of Audrey T. Salzburg as the new executive director of Ryman Arts. “We are thrilled to welcome Audrey Salzburg as our new executive director,” said David A. Price, board chair. “She is a charismatic and visionary leader, uniquely positioned to build and foster strong, meaningful relationships with a wide range of stakeholders in our region’s creative economy who value and support art education for rising creative talent.”

Ms. Salzburg has a diverse background in both the non-profit and corporate sectors. Her experience in the corporate world includes serving as co-creative director of Young & Rubicam (Y&R) International out of Brussels, where she managed and executed marketing and communications for companies such as Xerox, Pepsi, and City National Bank in 14 countries across Western Europe. A certified coach through the International Coach Federation (ICF) and a certified professional behavioral and values analyst, Ms. Salzburg has extensive qualifications as an executive coach, consultant, and facilitator. For over a decade she stewarded countless key relationships at the corporate, foundation, and individual levels for the national healing arts non-profit A Window Between Worlds, ending her tenure as their CEO. Most recently, Ms. Salzburg has been serving as the director of development and communications for artworxLA.

In her new position with Ryman Arts, Ms. Salzburg will play a pivotal role in shaping the future direction of Ryman Arts, ensuring its continued impact in transforming the lives of young artists through rigorous education in fundamental art skills and mentoring. She will work with Ryman Arts’ board of directors and staff to ensure the future of Ryman Arts – maintaining the high-quality programming and outreach that the organization is known for, while exploring opportunities for growth and increased impact.

“Ryman Arts instructs students in a craft, something that is disappearing in so many industries,” said Ms. Salzburg. “Arts practices give young people the tools and a foundation to move forward in life even in other areas of academia. It teaches them discipline, collaboration, problem-solving, and hard work. Bringing the Ryman Arts program to youth who really need this help right now, especially in under-resourced communities, is deeply important to me. It is an honor and a privilege to participate in this journey with Ryman Arts and take an active role in supporting the furthering of their important mission.”

Related: Pacific Pride Foundation Taps Envision Consulting to Find New Leader

Ryman Arts is one of the nation’s top youth art programs, offering professional studio art instruction along with college and career guidance to artistic high school youth who are serious about a future in art—all at no cost to the student. Since 1990, the organization has impacted over 38,000 students through its core program, outreach efforts, and community activities. Ryman Arts has grown to serve approximately 550 students annually comprised of a vibrant community of culturally diverse teens from more than 190 zip codes across five counties in Southern California.

Serving Clients Since 2006

Envision Consulting was founded by Matt Kamin and Allison Fuller in 2006. Mr. Kamin, managing partner, has been working and volunteering in the non-profit world for over 18 years. He previously served as executive director of Palisades Emergency Residence Corp. in New York, Children’s Nature Institute in Los Angeles, and Los Angeles Youth Network in Hollywood. Mr. Kamin has also been a consultant to organizations serving populations ranging from disabled adults, domestic violence, children in non-public schools, and the geriatric community. He is co-founder of Youth for Charity, an organization bringing together teens of different faiths to raise awareness for families living in poverty, as well as founder of Eleventh Commandment, which has grown into JQ International.

Ms. Fuller, managing partner, has worked in the non-profit sector for more than a decade. Her interest in non-profits began as a volunteer, leading her to co-founding her own charitable organization. In the non-profit sector, she has held numerous staff and executive leadership positions, including executive director. As a former escrow officer, Ms. Fuller brings extensive planning and logistical experience into overseeing many aspects of management organization, contract administration, strategic planning, and operations. In addition, as a graphic designer and web marketer, she brings in unique talents to non-profits, expanding resources and efficiency while substantially increasing fundraising revenues. She also has a passion for helping youth and has worked with several major non-profit organizations, including Autism Speaks, YWCA, and Step Up Women’s Network.

Related: Envision Consulting Recruits CEO for Aviva

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Senior Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media