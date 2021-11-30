BridgeStreet Partners Expands Search Staff in Houston

November 30, 2021 – BridgeStreet Partners has expanded the addition of former Hexagon executive Steve King as its newest managing director in the firm’s Houston office. “Throughout his career, Steve has shown an ability to work effectively with other C-suite executives, communicate with key stakeholders and build highly effective teams,” said Scott Williams, co-founder and managing director. “He has a deep understanding of revenue operations and why it’s important for a business.”

Mr. King has 35-plus years of senior operating experience in market leading companies. He brings a global perspective to his work as well as an extensive network of business executives from his on the ground engagements in over 40 countries. “His credibility is rooted in his extensive global operational experience where has led some of the world’s largest companies with thousands of professionals be more successful by holistically focusing on strategy, go-to-market, operating models, sales, services, organizational structure, management of change and execution priorities,” BridgeStreet Partners said.

“We are very happy to have Steve join our team as a managing director,” said Matt Pierce, co-founder and managing director of BridgeStreet Partners. “He brings tremendous leadership experience and has spent a career building high performance teams.”

Prior to joining BridgeStreet Partners, Mr. King served as chief revenue officer for Hexagon PPM where he had global responsibility for sales strategy, sales management, sales operations, sales enablement, strategic go-to-market growth initiatives and global services.

Before Hexagon, he spent 17 years at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in various key roles including worldwide vice president of sales for HPE’s $8 billion technology services business and general manager of HPE’s $2 billion North America PointNext business. Before that, Mr. King spent 12 years with Accenture as a partner helping companies across numerous industries improve their business and operations through the work he sold and led as an executive in Accenture’s multi-disciplinary business and technology consulting practice.

Boutique Firm

BridgeStreet Partners is a boutique retained search firm founded in 2007 with locations in New York, Los Angeles, Palo Alto, Dallas, and Houston. Each managing director brings over 20 years of retained search experience all with prior industry backgrounds. Its managing directors have been CFOs, CIOs, partners in consulting, and sales and marketing executives.

“Being a boutique of seasoned executive search professionals spread across the country, our operations have not drastically changed,” said Dave Westberry, managing director at BridgeStreet Partners. “We have always been very hands-on and highly collaborative. But, like most people, instead of conference calls and in-person interviews, we moved to video conferencing. And, we recently have moved to a new, much more dynamic database to ensure that our clients continue to receive the best service possible. “

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media