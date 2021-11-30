Workday Acquires VNDLY in $510 Million Deal 

November 30, 2021 – Workday, a provider of finance and human resources solutions, has acquired VNDLY, a contingent workforce management vendor, for $510 million in cash.

With VNDLY, Workday will provide organizations with a unified workforce optimization solution that will help organizations manage all types of workers—salaried, hourly, contingent, and outsourced—and support a holistic talent strategy, including insight into costs, workforce planning needs and compliance.

“As organizations expand the definition of their workforce to meet growing business and talent demands, they need solutions that provide a holistic view of all worker types — including contingent workers — so they can better plan for and meet the great opportunity in front of them,” said Pete Schlampp, chief strategy officer of Workday. “VNDLY is at the forefront of the vendor management industry with an innovative and intuitive approach. The powerful combination of our technologies and talent will help customers better manage their evolving workforce dynamics, helping them keep pace with today’s changing world of work.”

“We’ve seen the value of true cloud-based technologies in helping organizations adapt and evolve to a more complex workforce composition,” said Shashank Saxena, co-founder and CEO of VNDLY. “By joining Workday, we’ll be able to expand the value we bring to customers, helping provide greater visibility, collaboration and oversight to workforce needs and opportunities.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Workday will acquire VNDLY for consideration of approximately $510 million, consisting principally of cash, subject to adjustments. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Workday’s fiscal year 2022, ending Jan. 31, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals.

With VNDLY—which already has a certified integration with Workday—combined with Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management, organizations will have a comprehensive view of all workers. Customers will be able to use Workday to manage the end-to-end process for permanent employees, while unifying the external workforce data from VNDLY, so they can better plan, execute, and analyze their total workforce.

This will include the ability to:

Build a holistic workforce strategy for all workers. The combination of Workday and VNDLY will provide organizations with a unified system of record to manage their entire workforce, helping enable greater collaboration with HR, finance, procurement, and functional leaders to plan, execute and analyze the total workforce.

Better plan for and manage labor needs. To help customers respond to the increased competition for talent and manage labor shortages, the solution will enable a more collaborative approach to sourcing and hiring practices —from creating requisitions, to finding talent from different resources, to SOWs, onboarding, invoicing and payroll.

As part of the agreement, Workday will continue to partner with and invest in VNDLY’s expansive managed services provider network to deliver critical service capabilities to customers. In addition, VNDLY will continue to support and integrate with third party HR, finance, IT and legal systems.

