Bespoke Partners Recruits Chief Revenue Officer for Fusion Risk Management

May 8, 2025 – San Diego, CA-headquartered Bespoke Partners recently helped to recruit Dave Vonk as chief revenue officer of Fusion Risk Management. Tess Fischer and Medha Raj led the assignment. “We are thrilled to welcome Dave as our chief revenue officer, especially as Fusion continues to grow and evolve to meet the needs of organizations worldwide,” said Michael Campbell, CEO of Fusion Risk Management. “Dave’s extensive experience in revenue leadership, deep understanding of the risk and technology sectors, and ability to foster strategic partnerships make him an ideal fit for our company. His expertise will be instrumental in accelerating expansion and ensuring Fusion remains at the forefront of the industry.”

As part of its growth strategy, Fusion continues to invest in advanced technologies, strategic partnerships, and global expansion efforts to better serve customers across industries. The addition of Mr. Vonk to the executive team reinforces Fusion’s commitment to resilience and innovation. His appointment comes at a pivotal time for Fusion as the company continues to expand its global footprint, introduce innovative AI-led solutions, and reinforce its commitment to helping organizations strengthen their resilience to navigate compounding crises.

Mr. Vonk brings more than 25 years of experience in the insurance, financial services, and technology industries, with a proven track record of scaling revenue operations and building high-performance teams. Prior to joining Fusion, he served as CRO at SentiLink, a provider of fraud risk solutions, where he played a key role in expanding the organization’s customer base and revenue streams. Mr. Vonk also held leadership positions as chief growth officer and chief revenue officer at WorkForce Software, where he led go-to-market strategies and built strong partnerships that drove significant business growth. Earlier in his career, he held key leadership roles at FICO, SAP, and other financial services firms, where he gained expertise in risk management, digital transformation, and customer engagement.

In his new role, Mr. Vonk is responsible for leading Fusion’s global revenue and partner operations, spearheading strategic initiatives to drive market expansion, and further enhancing customer value.

“Organizations today are facing numerous challenges, including operational risks, supply chain issues, and evolving regulatory requirements,” said Mr. Vonk. “They realize that they need forward-thinking solutions and a proactive approach to address these challenges effectively. Fusion is a recognized leader in helping organizations achieve resilience and agility in the moments that matter. I am excited to join this talented team and help scale the company, deepen our customer relationships, and drive revenue growth in a way that creates lasting value.”

Fusion Risk Management is a provider of enterprise resilience software that empowers our customers to be agile in times of cascading crises. They help organizations drive the proactive business continuity and risk strategies they need to face growing threats and ensure their operations can bend but not break when faced with any challenge. More than 400 global organizations rely on Fusion’s solutions to unify risk across their enterprise, make data-driven decisions, and work seamlessly with their critical third parties to sense risks and mitigate disruptions.

Related: Bespoke Partners Recruits CFO for WorkWave

Bespoke Partners is an executive search and leadership advisory firm dedicated to partnering with top private equity firms, including Francisco Partners, Clearlake Capital, WCAS, Insight Partners, GI Partners, General Atlantic, CVC Capital Partners, and TA Associates, among many others, to recruit software talent and assess and evaluate teams at every stage of the investment lifecycle, from growth equity to buyout. Bespoke Partners is headquartered in San Diego, and operates other regional offices in Austin, TX, and Philadelphia.

Bespoke Partners Completes Chief Revenue Officer Search for SMA Technologies

Bespoke Partners has placed John Roper as chief revenue officer for Thoma Bravo-backed SMA Technologies in Houston, TX. Alexandra Bossetta and Elizabeth Moses led the assignment. The assignment was closed in 45 days. “Hats off to Thoma Bravo for recognizing John’s incredible talent and placing their trust in Bespoke’s go-to-market practice team to find the best-fit candidate,” the firm said. “John’s perspective and expertise in growth strategies will be instrumental as we continue to scale our market leadership in the financial services sector,” said Todd Dauchy, CEO of SMA Technologies. “With his wealth of experience serving financial institutions, John has an ideal background and skillset to help execute on our mission to become the industry’s leading automation provider. His experience will undoubtedly bring tremendous value to SMA and our customers.”

The search firm has completed over 1,000 searches since its inception a decade ago. Its expertise includes all C-level searches across multiple functional domains, including financial officers, HR and people, marketing and technology, as well as board of directors and internal private equity operating partner searches. The firm’s expanding leadership advisory platform includes organizational due diligence as well as executive assessment and coaching. Successful searches include CEOs, CFOs, CROs, CMOs, CPOs, CTOs, CIOs, CHROs, board members, operating partners, vice presidents and many more. Bespoke-placed executives have orchestrated exits and more than 425 acquisitions by their companies, generating more than $145 billion in value.

The Search Team

Ms. Fischer brings over 17 years of experience building and managing networks, clients and teams. She serves as a partner with Bespoke and has worked in and around private equity her entire career. In her prior role as a partner at Morgan Samuels, Ms. Fischer led the firm’s software and tech-enabled services practice. She worked closely with private equity funds and their portfolio companies to hire executive talent with a focus on CEO, COO, CFO, chief revenue officer and chief people officer.

Ms. Raj is a principal on the go-to-market (GTM) team at Bespoke. Based in San Francisco, she joined the firm in 2024. Prior to Bespoke, she worked for L.E.K. Consulting as a senior consultant, dedicated to their healthcare services practice and aligned to their private equity group.

Related: Bespoke Partners Recruits CFO for Exostar

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media