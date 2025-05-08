AGB Search Seeking President for Saint Leo University

May 8, 2025 – Washington, D.C.-based recruitment firm AGB Search, which specializes in higher education leadership assignments, was recently retained by Saint Leo University to lead in its search for a new president. Senior executive search consultant Sally Mason and executive search consultant Larry Ladd are spearheading the assignment. The new president will succeed Dr. Edward Dadez, who first joined Saint Leo University in 2000, became president in 2022, and is retiring.

The president’s top priority will be to enhance the financial condition of the university through high-quality programs that attract and retain students, effective marketing and enrollment management strategies to increase enrollment and revenue, planning and oversight of the university’s budget and financial resources, partnerships with businesses, and active development of philanthropic support.

Saint Leo University needs a president with a fresh perspective who can articulate an inspiring and unifying vision for the future of the university. The president will be a good listener and communicator who can mobilize the university’s board, alumni, faculty, students, staff, donors, business leaders, and community leaders to adapt and achieve that mission. The president will demonstrate a commitment to shared governance, respecting faculty expertise and engaging stakeholders in conversations about how the university serves out its mission. They must have a positive mindset to consistently see opportunity and give stakeholders confidence in the institution’s prospects. The president will think strategically, and with agility, so that the vision can be realized with the effective use of human and financial resources.

Saint Leo University became Florida’s first Catholic college in 1889 after the Order of Saint Benedict of Florida received state legislative authorization. University-wide, Saint Leo educates students from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, three U.S. territories, and more than 80 countries. As of 2023, total enrollment is 9,523.

AGB Search conducts searches for college and university presidents, chancellors, provosts, vice presidents, deans, university system heads, and CEOs of coordinating boards and related foundations. The firm was founded by the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB) in 2010.

Dr. Mason joined AGB Search in 2015. In addition to being a senior fellow and executive search consultant with AGB, she is also a trustee at Des Moines University and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Since joining the firm, Dr. Mason has assisted a variety of leadership searches including president/chancellor, provost/VPAA, and system administration roles for both public and private institutions. She has held many leadership positions in higher education including president emerita of the University of Iowa and president of the Council of Colleges of Arts and Sciences.

Mr. Ladd brings to AGB Search extensive experience as a trustee, consultant, and financial executive for colleges and universities, including service as a chief financial officer and interim CFO. Mr. Ladd also brings a strong track record as a consultant, on governance, strategy, and finance, to over 100 colleges, universities, and university foundations; these include organizations that are financially strong and financially challenged, large and small, public and private, not-for-profit and for-profit. He has also served as a trustee to large and small institutions, public and private.

Savannah State University Search

AGB Search recently has helped recruit Jermaine Whirl as the new president of Savannah State University (SSU). His appointment follows being named the sole finalist last week after a rigorous six-month national presidential search. SSU has been led by Cynthia Alexander since July 2023, following the departure of president Kimberly Ballard-Washington. Principal Kim Bobby and executive search consultant Gwendolyn Boyd led the assignment.

“As we welcome Dr. Whirl back into the USG family, we deeply appreciate the steadfast and dedicated leadership of interim president Cynthia Robinson Alexander,” USG chancellor Sonny Perdue said. “Cynthia has laid a strong foundation for Savannah State’s future, one that Dr. Whirl is well-equipped to build upon. He has a clear and strategic vision for Savannah State and its students, staff and faculty, and we’re confident his leadership will usher this historic public HBCU into a new era of growth and prosperity.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media