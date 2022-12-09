Artico Search Recruits VP of People for CM Group

December 9, 2022 – Executive recruiters are in hot pursuit of chief human resource officers and other senior-level HR leaders across the nation. Why such pent-up demand for top flight HR experts? Corporate leaders want HR leaders who are sophisticated, proactive and strategic-minded, with strong business savvy to drive their people capabilities like they would a P&L, according to executive recruiters. CEOs, in particular, want their HR leaders to proactively recommend a host of forward-thinking initiatives that will provide a competitive advantage. Brian Ippolito of Artico Search recently placed Nathan Sheranian as vice president of people at Nashville, TN-based CM Group, a family of marketing technology companies.

Mr. Sheranian most recently served as head of human resources for North America at software company Freshworks in San Mateo, CA. As the regional HR leader, his team was responsible for all functional aspects of HR, including: talent acquisition; diversity, equity, and inclusion; HR business partnership; people operations; total rewards; learning and development; and workplace experience. Prior to this, Mr. Sheranian was a business unit HR leader for Cisco.

The CM Group, founded in 2017, brings together a diverse group of email marketing platforms under a single umbrella, with a variety of solutions for marketers. The company originally included email marketing platforms Campaign Monitor and Emma. Since then, its family of brands has grown to include Liveclicker, a real-time personalization solution; Selligent Marketing Cloud; Sailthru, a cross-channel platform driven by AI; and Vuture, a leading email solution for brands in professional services. The company has over 70,000 customers and sends 180 billion emails annually. CM Group has U.S. offices in Indianapolis, IN; Los Angeles; New York City; Pittsburgh, PA; and San Francisco, along with its Nashville headquarters. It also has global offices in Australia, the U.K., New Zealand, and Uruguay.

Artico also recently placed Wendy Werve as chief marketing officer for CM Group. Ms. Werve was previously CMO with Virgin Pulse for over six years. She brings more than 20 years of experience developing, leading and executing growth-focused marketing strategies for a diverse range of technology, B2B, and SaaS software companies, from start-up to IPO, mid-market to $1 billion-plus.

In addition, Artico also assisted in the recruitment of Tim Moylan as the new chief revenue officer for CM Group. Mr. Moylan is an experienced software executive with a demonstrated history of leading in all major global regions. He is passionate about growing people to maximize their potential as well as a strong track record of consistent performance in both publicly listed and privately held businesses. Mr. Moylan has spent over 25 years in the software and technology services sector, leading go to market operations for major brands in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Most recently, he served as chief revenue officer of Cision, an earned media management and media advisory platform.

No one could argue that Mercedes Chatfield-Taylor and Matt Comyns, both of whom recently departed from Caldwell to co-found their own executive search firm, Artico Search, are anything less than ground-breaking search leaders. They are both among the very best in their respective specialties, recruiting some of the most sought after, and costliest, hires in the search industry and building successful practices and teams in their areas of specialty. In joining forces, they are looking to create a powerhouse search brand that reflects their experience, passion, and core values focused on delivering the people to drive change and transformation in the tech industry.

Ms. Chatfield-Taylor’s team focuses on executive-level search for scaleup venture capital and private equity-backed technology companies. The team has deep expertise in global enterprise software, data and consumer internet businesses. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor is deeply passionate about the importance of diversifying the industry, with a full 53 percent of her placements tracked since 2019 being underrepresented executives.

With offices in San Francisco, New York, and Austin, TX, Artico is off to one of the fastest starts among boutique search firms in recent memory. Mercedes Chatfield-Taylor co-founded Artico with Matt Comyns, a cybersecurity leadership expert, to lead the firm’s rapidly expanding growth executive search team. Given the billions of dollars flowing into venture capital and private equity investments these days, as well as the ever-present threat of cybersecurity breaches, the founders expect big growth acceleration ahead. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor has completed over 75 CEO searches as well as partner, principal, and other CXO level assignments.

Specializing in management and go to market leaders, and people leadership search, Mr. Ippolito is a partner on Artico’s growth team. Previously, he was a consultant and key member of Caldwell Partner’s private equity and venture capital practice, focused on executive level search for high-growth technology companies.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media