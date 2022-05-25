Artico Search Recruits Chief Revenue Officer for CM Group

May 25, 2022 – Top-drawer chief revenue officers are commonly found at start-ups and smaller businesses and tend to the bottom line while the rest of the C-level team expands key partnerships, seeks growth opportunities, or sources funding. That is changing. Larger businesses now view the CRO post as an essential, long-term role. In one recent search, Mercedes Chatfield-Taylor, co-founder of Artico Search, placed Tim Moylen as the new chief revenue officer for Nashville, TN-based CM Group, a family of marketing technology companies. Mr. Moylen is an experienced software executive with a demonstrated history of leading in all major global regions. He is passionate about growing people to maximize their potential as well as a strong track record of consistent performance in both publicly listed and privately held businesses.

Mr. Moylan has spent over 25 years in the software and technology services sector, leading go to market operations for major brands in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Most recently, he served as chief revenue officer of Cision, an earned media management and media advisory platform. Before that, Mr. Moylan was with C3.ai, an enterprise AI software provider, where he built key expansion strategies as the general manager of Asia-Pacific. Prior to that, he served as the president of Americas for Micro Focus, a $4.7 billion software business, where he drove impressive growth and led teams through a pivotal merger with HP Enterprise (HPE) Software. Mr. Moylan has also held a number of leadership roles at technology giants such as SAP and Oracle.

Artico also recently placed Wendy Werve as chief marketing officer for CM Group. Ms. Werve was previously CMO with Virgin Pulse for over six years. She brings more than 20 years of experience developing, leading and executing growth-focused marketing strategies for a diverse range of technology, B2B, and SaaS software companies, from start-up to IPO, mid-market to $1 billion-plus.

The CM Group, founded in 2017, brings together a diverse group of email marketing platforms under a single umbrella, with a variety of solutions for marketers. The company originally included email marketing platforms Campaign Monitor and Emma. Since then, its family of brands has grown to include Liveclicker, a real-time personalization solution; Selligent Marketing Cloud; Sailthru, a cross-channel platform driven by AI; and Vuture, a leading email solution for brands in professional services. The company has over 70,000 customers and sends 180 billion emails annually. CM Group has U.S. offices in Indianapolis, IN; Los Angeles; New York City; Pittsburgh, PA; and San Francisco, along with its Nashville headquarters. It also has global offices in Australia, the U.K., New Zealand, and Uruguay.

Respected Recruiters

With offices in San Francisco, New York, and Austin, TX, Artico is off to one of the fastest starts among boutique search firms in recent memory. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor co-founded Artico with Matt Comyns, a cybersecurity leadership expert, to lead the firm’s rapidly expanding growth executive search team. Given the billions of dollars flowing into venture capital and private equity investments these days, as well as the ever-present threat of cybersecurity breaches, the founders expect big growth acceleration ahead. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor has completed over 75 CEO searches as well as partner, principal, and other CXO level assignments.

Recruiting Chief Revenue Officers

Hunt Scanlon Media has reported on a number of search firms finding chief revenue officers for their clients. Here’s a look at searches either underway or recently completed:

The Lapham Group placed Sean Rider as the new chief revenue officer of One Concern Inc. in Menlo Park, CA . CEO Craig Lapham led the assignment. “We’re thrilled to welcome Sean to the One Concern team,” said Ahmad Wani, co-founder and CEO of One Concern. “Sean’s established leadership and expertise across strategic risk finance and the alternative risk space will enable us to offer our clients unparalleled value in the resilience space.” The Lapham Group is a leading boutique executive search firm headquartered in New York City.

Benchmark Executive Search, a boutique provider of cybersecurity talent, recently placed Ben Wenger as chief revenue officer of Dedrone in San Francisco. In his role, Mr. Wenger heads global sales to provide counter-drone technology to enterprise and government customers globally. “We are excited to follow Ben’s progress as he and the Dedrone team solve problems for new federal and commercial customers,” said Jeremy King, president of Benchmark.

Executive recruitment firm Buffkin / Baker has been selected to assist in the search for a new chief revenue officer for independent data cooperative Alliant . The search firm is seeking a dynamic sales leader and innovator in the data as a service (DaaS) arena as the company drives continued growth through multi-channel consumer marketing solutions. Candidates must be experienced executive with a proved track record of leading and developing high-performing sales and sales operations teams, said the search firm. They must also have hands-on experience selling consumer data solutions direct to mid-level to enterprise brands, understanding how data can impact direct and digital marketing initiatives.

