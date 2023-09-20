Artico Search Recruits Sales Leader for Mitek Systems

September 20, 2023 – Mercedes Chatfield-Taylor, Sarah Scheer, and Todd Daniel of Artico Search recently assisted in the recruitment of Jason Kontos as vice president of sales for NASDAQ-traded Mitek Systems Inc. in San Francisco.

Mr. Kontos previously spent over 10 years with OneSpan, where he most recently served as vice president of North American sales. Prior to that, he spent a brief time at ALC, serving as vice president of sales. Earlier in his career, Mr. Kontos was a business development manager at Equifax and vice president of sales with TransUnion.

Mitek is a global leader in digital access, founded to bridge the physical and digital worlds. The company’s advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure, providing companies new levels of control, deployment ease, and operation. Mitek helps companies reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements. The company says it serves 99 percent of U.S. banks for mobile check deposits and 7,500 of the world’s largest organizations,

With offices in San Francisco, New York, and Austin, TX, Artico is off to one of the fastest starts among boutique search firms in recent memory. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor co-founded Artico with Matt Comyns, a cybersecurity leadership expert, to lead the firm’s rapidly expanding growth executive search team. Given the billions of dollars flowing into venture capital and private equity investments these days, as well as the ever-present threat of cybersecurity breaches, the founders expect big growth acceleration ahead. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor has completed over 75 CEO searches as well as partner, principal, and other CXO level assignments.

Proven Search Consultants

Ms. Chatfield-Taylor’s team focuses on executive-level search for scale-up venture capital and private equity-backed technology companies. The team has deep expertise in global enterprise software, data and consumer internet businesses. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor is deeply passionate about the importance of diversifying the industry, with a full 53 percent of her placements tracked since 2019 being underrepresented executives.

Ms. Scheer focuses on recruiting go-to-market chief and senior executives as a senior consultant on Artico’s growth team. She spent her early career at Betts Recruiting, a San Francisco-based contingency firm known for sales hiring, where she built out their executive/leadership practice in the Northeast. Most recently, she was at True Search where she focused on a wide range of PE, VC, and growth work.

