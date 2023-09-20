Leathwaite Appoints Co-Managing Partners

September 20, 2023 – London-based executive search firm Leathwaite has named Martha Harvey-Jones and Tom Pemberton as new co-managing partners. Co-founder Andrew Wallace, who has served as managing partner since 2017, will step into the chair role as successor to Martin Leuw. All four founders, Martin Phillips, James Rust, Neil Ejje, and Andrew Wallace, will continue to be key members of the team at Leathwaite, central to the firm’s growth strategy and board. “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to chair our board, picking up on the incredible work Martin has done in his time with Leathwaite,” said Mr. Wallace. “His involvement has been transformational both strategically and operationally. We’ve not only almost tripled in size, but have a clearer brand identity and purpose, technology platform, and diverse international leadership team which has been instrumental in preparing us for this next phase of our journey.”

Both Ms. Harvey-Jones and Mr. Pemberton have been partners at the firm for several years, co-leading the CFO and EMEA practices.

Ms. Harvey-Jones joined Leathwaite in 2002 and has more than two decades of experience leading CFO assignments across the U.K., the U.S., and Asia. She has also consulted extensively on organizational structures and talent development initiatives. She will oversee the EMEA and Asia regions.

“It’s an honor to have been a part of the Leathwaite family for more than 20 years, and even more of an honor to be appointed to the global leadership team,” said Ms. Harvey-Jones. I’ve worked with Tom for much of that time and we’re excited to be working together, partnering closely with the rest of the team, to help take Leathwaite into this next chapter.”

Mr. Pemberton joined Leathwaite in 2007, and since then has spent time in the Hong Kong, London, and New York offices. “His international experience provides him with an appreciation for and understanding of different cultures, putting inclusivity at the core of his leadership and day-to-day working style,” Leathwaite said. He will oversee the Americas region.

“It has been an absolute pleasure watching Leathwaite grow in my time here, and I know the hard work the entire team has dedicated to get us here,” said Mr. Pemberton. “Martha and I have had a front row seat watching Leathwaite become the company we know today and are ready to build on that into the future. The founding partners have created a culture like no other at Leathwaite, and we’re keen to make sure that continues into the years ahead.”

Leathwaite is an executive search and human capital specialist firm, delivering an interconnected range of executive search, executive interim, and data and insight services. Established in 1999, the firm has developed key international client partnerships across a range of industry sectors. Leathwaite has a network of international offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Hong Kong, and Zurich.

Expansion in Asia

Earlier this year, Leathwaite expanded in Asia with the additions of Amanda Cowley and Yuting Goh in Singapore. “I’m delighted to welcome Amanda and Yuting, both of whom bring impressive track records, networks, and reputations within their respective practices,” said James Lawrence-Brown, partner and head of Asia. “Our expansion into Singapore is an opportunity for us to further invest in our corporate officer practices and support our clients with their evolving functional leadership needs.”

Ms. Cowley joined as a director to lead the Asia HR practice and will cover the full spectrum of HR senior leadership talent. She partners with leading global and regional businesses to source, assess, and secure top talent from across the Asia region. Ms. Goh joined Leathwaite as a consultant and a member of its technology and digital and commercial, marketing, and strategy practices. She brings significant international experience having worked in San Francisco, London, and Singapore.

Leathwaite Names Leader of Strategy, Consulting, and Transformation Practice in Asia

Leathwaite has named Gavin Ng as leader of its strategy, consulting, and transformation practice in Asia. He will also help steer and accelerate the firm’s growth with private equity, venture capital, and high growth start-up clients. “I am absolutely thrilled that Gavin has chosen to join Leathwaite,” said James Lawrence-Brown, partner and head of Asia. “He brings an impressive track record, network, and reputation having successfully delivered for clients across a range of complex search assignments and functional leadership roles in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and wider Southeast Asia. Gavin’s expertise will be central to our continued expansion and coverage across consulting, strategy and transformation, and private equity communities, two rapidly growing sectors for Leathwaite in Asia.”

Leathwaite also expanded in Asia with the opening of an office in Singapore. “Having also recently set up its Asia advisory board – to provide regional senior advice through a strategically critical period of expansion and growth – the firm is well placed to partner with its clients across the region,” Leathwaite said. Founding members of the advisory board are chairman Alex Woodthorpe, technology advisor Jacqui Teo, and veteran banker Charles Li.

“As a global financial center and a hub for businesses across Asia, Singapore was an obvious next step for us,” said Mr. Lawrence-Brown. “It’s an exciting opportunity to broaden our support for clients in the local market and across the wider Southeast Asia region. It’s also an opportunity for us to further invest in our functional practices as we support our clients with their corporate officer leadership needs.”

