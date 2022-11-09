Artico Search Recruits Chief Revenue Officer for Showpad

November 9, 2022 – Top-drawer chief revenue officers are commonly found at start-ups and smaller businesses and tend to the bottom line while the rest of the C-level team expands key partnerships, seeks growth opportunities, or sources funding. That is changing. Larger businesses now view the CRO post as an essential, long-term role. In one recent search, executive search firm. Mercedes Chatfield-Taylor, co-founder of Artico Search, recruited Doug Grigg as the new chief revenue officer of Showpad.

Mr. Grigg is an accomplished and results-driven executive leader with 20-plus years of proven performance in customer facing roles. He is skilled and experienced at delivering aggressive growth targets, leading and building teams, driving organizational transformation, developing sales organizations, entering new markets, creating high performance cultures, establishing operational systems, processes and rigor to deliver business value, merger and acquisition integration.

Mr. Grigg previously served as chief sales officer of Khoros, where he was responsible for a global sales team of about 225 people tasked to sell the company’s customer engagement platform. Prior to that, he held the same position with Plex Systems. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles with Marketo and Oracle.

Showpad drives rapid deployment and adoption with best-in-class technology and practices based on its use of more than 1,200 customers in over 50 countries. GE Healthcare, Bridgestone, Honeywell, and Merck, among others, rely on Showpad’s sales enablement platform. Founded in 2011, Showpad has experienced explosive growth in recent years and has now raised a total of $185 million in funding. Its team of 450 people work from the company’s headquarters in Ghent, Belgium as well as Chicago and regional offices in London, Munich, San Francisco and Wroclaw, Poland.

With offices in San Francisco, New York, and Austin, TX, Artico is off to one of the fastest starts among boutique search firms in recent memory. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor co-founded Artico with Matt Comyns, a cybersecurity leadership expert, to lead the firm’s rapidly expanding growth executive search team. Given the billions of dollars flowing into venture capital and private equity investments these days, as well as the ever-present threat of cybersecurity breaches, the founders expect big growth acceleration ahead. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor has completed over 75 CEO searches as well as partner, principal, and other CXO level assignments.

Ms. Chatfield-Taylor’s team focuses on executive-level search for scaleup venture capital and private equity-backed technology companies. The team has deep expertise in global enterprise software, data and consumer internet businesses. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor is deeply passionate about the importance of diversifying the industry, with a full 53 percent of her placements tracked since 2019 being underrepresented executives.

Recruiting Chief Revenue Officers

Hunt Scanlon Media has reported on a number of search firms finding chief revenue officers for their clients. Here’s a look at searches either underway or recently completed:

ON Partners has assisted in the recruitment of Dolly DeNyse as chief revenue officer of Arbolus , a London-based knowledge-sharing platform. Partner Seth Harris led the assignment. “Dolly is such an exciting hire for us at the perfect time,” said Sam Glasswell, CEO. “Arbolus has evolved from its roots of improving the user experience in the expert network industry, towards a full-scale insight and market data platform. Our customers today use the platform not just for gathering individual expert insights, but also to deliver surveys or gather customer sentiment analysis or as an improved way to carry out secondary research instead of using static industry reports.”

ZRG Partners, a leading search firm backed by private equity firm RFE Investment Partners, recently assisted in placing Brennen Carson as the new chief revenue officer for CalAmp , an Irvine, CA-based telematics company. Mr. Carson is charged with helping to accelerate the business’ penetration into the transportation and logistics marketplace and drive sustainable revenue streams. ZRG’s managing director and technology practice leader Lisa Hooker led the assignment along with Douglas Madden, managing director in the technology practice. Mr. Carson brings over 15 years of experience in enterprise software-as-a-service sales, directing cross-functional small-to-medium-sized business, mid-market, and enterprise teams to drive top-line revenue, said CalAmp.

Mercedes Chatfield-Taylor, co-founder of Artico Search, recruited Christopher Day as the new chief revenue/sales officer for nfinite , a New York-based visualization and E-commerce merchandizing company. Mr. Day most recently served as senior vice president, sales at Aurea Software. In this position, he was responsible for building the fastest growing part of the Aurea business, a sales team based on metrics, data and quality coaching / mentoring. Before that, he was divisional vice president sales at Bazaarvoice. nfinite leverages proprietary computer-generated imagery technology to create any kind of visual content for their products through virtual shooting, enabling retailers to replace photographic pictures to showcase their products online or in catalogs.

