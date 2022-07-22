ZRG Partners Recruits Chief Revenue Officer for CalAmp

July 22, 2022 – ZRG Partners, a leading search firm backed by private equity firm RFE Investment Partners, recently assisted in placing Brennen Carson as the new chief revenue officer for CalAmp, an Irvine, CA-based telematics company. Mr. Carson is charged with helping to accelerate the business’ penetration into the transportation and logistics marketplace and drive sustainable revenue streams. ZRG’s managing director and technology practice leader Lisa Hooker led the assignment along with Douglas Madden, managing director in the technology practice.

Mr. Carson brings over 15 years of experience in enterprise software-as-a-service sales, directing cross-functional small-to-medium-sized business, mid-market, and enterprise teams to drive top-line revenue, said CalAmp. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of sales for driver-performance company Idelic, where he was responsible for successfully scaling the business, developing effective revenue delivery models, and leading and growing a high-performing sales team. Under his sales leadership, Idelic’s mid-market revenue and pipeline value increased by a triple-digit percentage.

Prior to Idelic, Mr. Carson served as vice president of sales, North America, for Fleetmatics. After its acquisition by Verizon Connect, he continued to build and lead a sales team of over 700 employees, growing average revenue per customer and increasing multi-product sales across installed and new business accounts.

A Proven Leader

“Brennen’s proven sales leadership, track record of driving targeted sales strategies and experience building high-performing sales teams within the fleet telematics industry make him an incredible asset to the CalAmp team,” said Jeff Gardner, CEO of CalAmp. “I look forward to working with him to help CalAmp further stand-out in the transportation and logistics market, while implementing new sales strategies to drive revenue growth.”

“Congratulations to Brennan Carson, the recently placed chief revenue officer at CalAmp,” said ZRG, in an online statement. “Our team, especially Lisa Hooker and Douglas Madden, are thrilled to welcome him to his new role!”

CalAmp, which is listed on the Nasdaq stock market, is a connected intelligence company that helps businesses and people track, monitor, and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights. The company partners with transportation and logistics, industrial equipment, government, and automotive industries to deliver insights. CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide.

Proven Search Consultants

ZRG, founded in 1999, is a mid-sized global executive search firm and one of the fastest growing in the search industry. It provides a full suite of executive, middle management, and customized search solutions through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The firm finds leaders across a broad spectrum of business markets, including aerospace, consumer, education, healthcare services and solutions, industrial, life sciences, non-profit, private equity and venture capital, and technology.

Ms. Hooker is located in the Austin office of ZRG Partners and is a member of the technology and board practices. She is also an active member of the firm’s private equity practice and the diversity, equity and inclusion practice. She brings a career spanning more than 20 years of executive search consulting and has delivered board and leadership projects for Fortune 500, mid-cap, and SMEs as well as private equity, pre-IPO and venture-backed clients in the technology sector. Ms. Hooker serves as an advisor to the C-suite and boards of directors on topics including CEO succession, board efficiency, director onboarding, and leadership assessment and development.

Mr. Madden has 12 years of retained executive search experience in the venture capital and private equity sectors, specializing in sales executive placements for technology companies across enterprise software and fintech. He has represented many of the top venture capital, private equity and publicly traded technology companies throughout his career.

A Previous Placement

Earlier this year, ZRG helped place Mark Gaydos as chief marketing officer of CalAmp in Irvine, CA. In his new role, Mr. Gaydos leads CalAmp’s worldwide marketing strategy, go-to-market execution, branding and demand creation to help promote CalAmp’s mission to automate and optimize transportation and logistics operations with its wide array of leading connected intelligence solutions. ZRG’s Ms. Hooker and Mr. Madden spearheaded this assignment as well.

Mr. Gaydos brings more than 25 years of enterprise software marketing experience helping numerous technology companies build leadership positions in new and established markets to drive strong revenue growth. He most recently served as the CMO at Nlyte Software where he was responsible for global corporate marketing, sales development, branding and lead generation, as well as digital and product marketing.

