Artico Search Recruits Chief Product Officer for LeadsOnline

September 7, 2023 – Today’s chief product officer is responsible for all product-related matters, and the role is growing in demand, according to executive recruiters who place them. The position typically includes product conception and development, production, innovation, and project and product management. In many IT/ telecommunications companies, the position includes release management and production. Chief product officers generally work on product strategy based on goals set by the CEO and/ or board members. The high demand for chief product officers is keeping executive search firms busy. Alex Klein of Artico Search recently assisted in the recruitment of Brandon Tompkins as the new chief product officer of LeadsOnline.

Mr. Tompkins brings a proven track record of scaling PE-backed SaaS companies. He is a results driven, customer/consumer focused product management executive with over 10 years of product management and product marketing experience successfully growing SaaS and mobile product lines at ACTIVE Network, Alliance Data, Major League Gaming, and Stack Sports.

Mr. Tompkins most recently led the overall product strategy and was a member of the management team at Stack Sports. He was directly responsible for developing and driving result driven road maps, building and mentoring teams of up to 19 team members.

“Mr. Tompkins will play a crucial role in expanding their suite of impactful data products, helping to drive this next phase of growth,” Artico Search said.

LeadsOnline, a TA Associates portfolio company, serves more than 70,000 investigators at 5,500 U.S. law-enforcement agencies by providing data, technology and intelligence tools. Investigators and crime analysts with local, state and federal jurisdictions use LeadsOnline data to identify suspects, stolen items and patterns of individual and organized criminal activity.

With offices in San Francisco, New York, and Austin, TX, Artico is off to one of the fastest starts among boutique search firms in recent memory. Mercedes Chatfield-Taylor co-founded Artico with Matt Comyns, a cybersecurity leadership expert, to lead the firm’s rapidly expanding growth executive search team. Given the billions of dollars flowing into venture capital and private equity investments these days, as well as the ever-present threat of cybersecurity breaches, the founders expect big growth acceleration ahead. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor has completed over 75 CEO searches as well as partner, principal, and other CXO level assignments.

Mr. Klein is a partner and leader of the firm’s global product and engineering practice. With over a decade of experience focused on emerging and established product and engineering talent, he brings a wealth of knowledge to the Artico team and its clients. He has worked with a wide range of companies, from series A start-ups to pre and post IPO companies. Mr. Klein was previously with True Search, where he led and executed VP and C-level engagements across product and technology functions, helping companies identify, attract, and hire elite product and engineering talent.

Artico Search recently recruited Alexandra K. Moore as the founding managing director of a new investment company, Night Capital, which was recently launched by The Chernin Group (TCG) and digital talent-management and media firm Night Inc. In addition, TCG has invested an undisclosed sum in Night to “further accelerate Night’s growth as the leading next-generation talent representation platform,” the company said. With the stake, TCG co-founder and partner Mike Kerns will join the board of Night. Night Capital, which has funding commitments of $100 million from TCG, is focused on acquiring majority interests in “consumer-facing companies in partnership with leading talent,” the companies announced.

Mr. Klein has a passion to do good for profit companies, both personally and professionally. Driven by mission driven organizations, he played a key role in establishing the edtech practice at his previous firm, leading searches for top companies in the sector including Coursera, GoGuardian, Discovery Education, SkillShare, and Chegg.

Artico Search recently recruited Matt Garratt as general partner of U.S. Venture Partners (USVP), a Silicon Valley venture capital firm with a focus on cybersecurity, enterprise software, consumer, and healthcare. “We are thrilled to welcome Matt Garratt to the USVP team,” said Dafina Toncheva, general partner, USVP. “Matt brings a wealth of relevant experience to support our ongoing work in the enterprise sector. His expertise and broad network provide a unique value proposition to entrepreneurs building market-leading enterprise software companies.”

Mr. Garratt formerly served as a senior vice president and managing partner of Salesforce Ventures. He joined Salesforce in 2013 and spent eight years building and running the largest corporate venture arm in the tech industry. While at Salesforce Ventures, Mr. Garratt led investments in market leaders such as Anaplan, Gainsight, Mulesoft, nCino, Snowflake, ThousandEyes, Twilio, and Zoom, which resulted in returns of well over $2 billion. Most recently, Mr. Garratt was general partner at CRV, where he focused on enterprise software and SaaS investments.

