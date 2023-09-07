August Leadership Expands Senior Search Team

September 7, 2023 – Executive recruitment firm August Leadership has expanded with the addition of Thomas Fuller as a partner based in New York City. “Tom’s exceptional track record and extensive experience across multiple industries at the board and C-suite level bring an invaluable dimension to our firm’s capabilities,” said Asad Haider, founder and CEO of August Leadership. “With Tom on board, we are poised to continue delivering outstanding results and ushering in a new era of leadership growth for our clients.”

Mr. Fuller is a senior leadership advisor and executive search consultant serving clients across the global consumer sector including CPG, food and beverage, health and wellness, luxury and lifestyle brands, and travel and hospitality. He also leads projects in the private equity, life science, and technology sectors and brings a career that spans over 25 years of executive search consulting having delivered hundreds of board director and C-suite leadership projects.

Prior to joining August Leadership, Mr. Fuller was a managing director and former practice leader at ZRG Partners and was the founder and CEO of Epsen Fuller Group, a boutique consultancy acquired by ZRG in 2018. Formerly he was a partner and led engagements at TASA’s TMP Worldwide Executive Search and held prior commercial leadership roles as an operating executive with leading consumer brands including General Mills. Mr. Fuller is a National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) certified board director and governance fellow, and former lead director and chair of the nominating and governance committee for Tingley Corp., leading up to its acquisition by Bunzl PLC. He was also board president of the NACD NJ Chapter as well as founder and chair of the NACD New Jersey Director of the Year Awards.

“I am genuinely honored to join August Leadership”, said Mr. Fuller. “The firm’s unwavering commitment to harnessing the potential of human leadership to transform industries, professions, and communities, along with its truly global reach and collaborative culture, resonates with me. Asad and the team at August have built a truly unique platform-based firm that better serves clients without the distraction of external priorities. Together, we will further our mission of placing exceptional candidates on boards and in leadership positions for our clients around the world.”

Founded in 2020, New York City-based August Leadership’s clients range from global multinationals to mid-size fast-growth organizations to pioneering start-ups. Its team includes those who have been in search for their entire careers. Others joined after holding leading roles in start-ups or large corporations. A number are considered among the more influential search executives in the world.

Recent Assignment

August Leadership has helped to place Elisabeth Bradley as the new chief executive officer of digital consultancy Forum One in Arlington, VA. Ms. Bradley has been with the company in a leadership role since 2017 and has been, since 2021, the chief strategy officer responsible for advising senior client stakeholders on digital strategy and communications. She has also led corporate strategic planning for the Forum One executive team. Partner Nicole Kamaleson and lead consultant Sundus Akif spearheaded the assignment for the search firm.

Ms. Bradley succeeded Chris Wolz, who announced his retirement in February. He has been with the organization for 26 years. “Elisabeth is a proven leader with the skills, business vision, and the ability to bring people together,” said Mr. Wolz, who serves as Forum One’s new board chair. “Her passion for the work of our clients and vision for helping them expand their impact is exactly what Forum One needs as the company enters its next chapter of expanded innovation and growth.”

